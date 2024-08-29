Browns go to extreme measures to hide their biggest Deshaun Watson mistake

Per @FieldYates, the #Browns have (finally) processed a full salary conversion on Deshaun Watson's 2024 base salary, clearing $35.832M of cap space.



New Cap Hits/Dead Cap

2024: $27.9M/$200M

2025: $72.9M/$172M

2026: $72.9M/$99M

2027: $26.9M of void dead cap…