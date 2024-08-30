Bryce Lance relation to Trey Lance: What to know about the North Dakota State WR
The North Dakota State Bison have been an FCS powerhouse in college football, producing some high-end NFL talent, at least in terms of draft picks. Trey Lance, Christian Watson, Carson Wentz and numerous others have come out of the program that has won nine national championships at the FCS level.
As college football continues to grow in popularity, though, we're starting to see North Dakota State get more shine on a national scale. In Week 1 of the 2024 season, we even saw them get a slot on ESPN in primetime on Thursday as they paid a visit to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder.
One of the players making that trip for the Bison, though, was wide receiver Bryce Lance. And seeing him play a big role in the NDSU offense with that last name, Lance, on the trademark white, yellow, and green jerseys, fans couldn't help but wonder if Bryce Lance is related to Trey Lance in any way.
Is NDSU receiver Bryce Lance related to Trey Lance?
Bryce Lance is the brother of current Cowboys backup quarterback Trey Lance. Bryce is three years younger than the former No. 3 overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers with Trey being born in 2000 and entering this season at 24 years old while Bryce is a junior who graduated high school in 2021, committing to play for the program that made his older brother a star in Fargo.
Bryce Lance stats in North Dakota State career
The younger Lance redshirted in his first season with NDSU in 2021 before primarily playing on special teams in the 2022 season. That didn't change all that much in his sophomore season, the 2023 campaign, as Lance caught just one pass for seven yards over the entire year. However, he entered the 2024 season in line for a starting wide receiver spot and looking for a breakout campaign.
He'll have big shoes to fill after Lance led the Bison to a national championship in 2019-20, his lone full season as the starter, while also capturing the Walter Payton Award, the FCS equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.