Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and the closest Rookie of the Year races in WNBA history
Throughout the season, rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese competed tightly for the Rookie of the Year award, which was the tightest the WNBA has ever seen. It became a hot debate during the season on who would end up winning the award when it was all said and done.
The winner ultimately was Clark. She finished the season averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game, showing off her unique all-around game in a dazzling debut season.
Her professional accolades from this season alone go up to 21 different records, including the most points by a point guard in a season in WNBA history, the most double-doubles by a rookie guard in WNBA history, the most points and assists by a rookie, and the first WNBA rookie to record two triple-doubles.
Ultimately, Clark has taken the WNBA by storm and is even known for the "Caitlin Clark Effect," which is a term used to describe her impact on the popularity of women's basketball. She has increased viewership, made ticket prices higher wherever she plays, increased media attention, increased brand collaborations, caused a societal shift, and impacted teams to move to larger venues when the Indiana Fever came to town.
But still, it was a tight battle between Reese and Clark throughout the season as they were both the top contenders for the award. At one point, some said both rookies should share the award.
Reese also set records during her rookie season. She holds the record for the most rebounds in a single season and is the first player in WNBA history to have three consecutive 20-rebound games. Reese averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists on the season before an injury that caused her to miss the final games of the regular season.
In the middle of the regular season, both rookies got in the swing of things and began reaching their potential and helping their teams win games. When the two went up against each other, it was a masterpiece, as the game was filled with physicality and talent on both ends. Ultimately, the Fever led the series against the Sky this season 3-1.
Now the debate is over and Clark claims the Rookie of the Year.