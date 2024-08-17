Caitlin Clark’s rest during Olympic break looks like bad news for rest of WNBA

Caitlin Clark in the first game back from the Olympic break:



29 PTS

5 REBS

10 AST

8/16 FG

4/11 3PT



9th game this season with 20+ PTS • 5+ REB • 5+ AST. The 2nd most in a single season ever, forget rookie of the year this is 1st team All WNBA.pic.twitter.com/bJcye2SgXf