Caitlin Clark takes the high road talking about Angel Reese after flagrant foul
The rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese has been like catnip for the sports world. Whether it's in college or the pros, the two can't seem to stop finding each other, and the results of their matchups have always been newsworthy.
The latest chapter in the saga between the former Iowa and LSU stars was written on Sunday. Clark's 23 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists helped her Indiana Fever overcome Reese's Chicago Sky, 91-83. The big story from the game, though, was Reese's flagrant foul on Clark, and how both players handled it after the game.
The foul occurred as Clark drove to the basket with under three minutes to go in the third quarter and the Fever leading by one. Reese swiped hard with her right arm in an attempt to block Clark's shot, but instead hit the Fever rookie hard in the head, sending her sprawling into the basket support.
Reese would eventually foul out for the first time in her WNBA career, and the Fever would close out their third win in four games. They're also now 2-0 against the Sky this season, with the other win also including a flagrant against Clark.
That foul, which was committed by Chennedy Carter, combined with Reese's flagrant in this game, shows that even in the early part of her WNBA career, Clark is already in the heads of her WNBA opponents.
Caitlin Clark is killing her opponents with kindness, and it's working
After the game, Clark downplayed the foul, and instead talked up Reese as a player and person.
Clark's words stand in stark contrast to those of Reese, who got flustered after fouling out and later said, "I guess some people got a special whistle" when referring to Clark. Reese also said she was going for the ball on the play, which may be true, but doesn't change the fact that if you hit a player hard on the head, it's a flagrant. Perhaps this is why Reese, despite playing well to start her rookie season, somehow only has two blocked shots on the year in 13 games.
Frank Sinatra once said, "The best revenge is massive success," and it's a lesson that Clark seems to have taken to heart. Just as the Bad Boy Pistons had "The Jordan Rules" when playing against a young MJ, the Sky seem to be gunning for Clark by being overly physical, but it's not working.
Clark's calmness in the face of that over-the-top physicality has to be maddening, especially given the fact that her team has won both meetings. She was drafted for her massive talent, but she's also already handling herself like a total pro. That, combined with her recent on-court connection with Aliyah Boston, is why the Fever are one of the league's hottest teams after an adverse beginning to their season.
As for Reese, she seems to be going overboard in relishing her role as the villain. She even wore Joker-themed shoes in this game, but you can't do that and then blame the refs after they (correctly) call you for an obvious flagrant. Reese is quickly becoming the Draymond Green of the NBA, but Green's shtick has gotten tired and hurt his team in recent years.
Reese is a talented player, and she has a bright future. Her rivalry with Clark is only going to draw more people to the sport, but she needs to rein it in so that it doesn't hurt her team, otherwise Clark is going to continue getting the last laugh.