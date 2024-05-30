Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze look born to play together in OTAs
By Kinnu Singh
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is entering the league with unattainable expectations. If he develops into the elite quarterback he is expected to be, it won’t happen immediately. Still, the Bears are doing everything they can to surround the rookie quarterback with a strong supporting cast that can assist with his transition.
The Bears possessed two top-10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft and they used both of them to redesign their offense. The Bears made USC quarterback Caleb Williams the first No. 1 overall pick in franchise history, then acquired a perimeter weapon by selecting Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze with the No. 9 overall pick.
The chemistry and success of Chicago’s two first-round rookies will redefine the future of the franchise, for better or for worse. The Bears have not been able to develop a franchise quarterback since quarterback Sid Luckman helped head coach George Halas revolutionize the forward pass in the 1940s.
Now, on the practice fields near Halas Hall, Williams and Odunze are hoping to spark the chemistry that will bring championships to Chicago.
Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze showcased potential at Bears OTAs
The Bears provided a 10-second glimpse of Williams and Odunze at Chicago’s offseason team activities (OTAs) on Thursday.
Williams took a three-step drop, held the defense with his eyes, then feathered a throw down the right sideline on his first hitch. The well-placed ball was reeled in by Odunze, who had gained a step on second-year cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.
Offseason highlights are commonplace this time of year, and they often don’t mean much. It will be much more difficult to complete that pass in a live game, against a real pass rush and a seasoned cornerback. Still, it’s good to see positive news about Williams and Odunze. So far, the rookies have had a bumpy start.
Williams received his first humbling experience while participating in seven-on-seven drills and an 11-on-11 red zone period during OTAs last week. The USC product completed just four passes while being sacked five times, but he did not have his full arsenal of weapons at his disposal — wide receivers Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze were not in attendance.
Odunze missed practice during rookie minicamp due to a nagging hamstring injury. The absence sparked panic among Chicago’s fan base, but Odunze’s return to the field should alleviate some of the concern.
Williams has earned high praise from coaches through the first month of his professional career, but his poor outings during OTAs are just another reminder of the adjustments that he will need to make. Many of Williams’ signature plays at USC — the broken plays, the chaotic scrambles, the sidearm throws — will not work in the NFL. At the professional level, the young prodigy will have to rely on timing, rhythm, and accuracy within the structure of the play design.
The Bears are implementing a new offensive scheme under offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who spent the past three years orchestrating the Seattle Seahawks offense. If Waldron can find ways to orchestrate more Williams-to-Odunze connections, the sky is the limit for Chicago.