Carmelo Anthony reveals what stopped 'what-if' trade to Lakers to play with Kobe Bryant

Denver Nuggets had a deal done to send Carmelo Anthony to the Lakers in 2011😳



"The deal was done with the Lakers. Me and Nenê for Lamar Odom and Bynum. That deal was done. I never thought about New York… When they turned that deal down, now it's like: Oh, y'all don't want me… pic.twitter.com/7z0EeX4Mzo