Carmelo Anthony reveals what stopped 'what-if' trade to Lakers to play with Kobe Bryant
Carmelo Anthony played the final season of his storied career with the Los Angeles Lakers. But he recently revealed that he almost became a Laker much sooner before his trade to the New York Knicks in 2011.
By Curt Bishop
Carmelo Anthony certainly had a career to remember.
From 2003-22, Anthony played in 1,260 games and averaged 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. He also was a 10-time All-Star, a six-time All-NBA team selection, an All-Rookie selection, and a scoring champion.
Anthony spent most of his time with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks, though he had brief stops with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trailblazers, and Los Angeles Lakers.
He wrapped up his career with the Lakers in 2022, but he almost became a Laker much sooner.
Back in 2011, he was traded to the Knicks from the Nuggets after a trade between Los Angeles and Denver fell through.
Anthony recalled the deal in question on Monday while appearing on "The Way with Dwyane Wade" podcast and revealed the specifics of the trade.
"The deal was done with the Lakers. Me and Nene for Lamar Odom and (Andrew) Bynum," Anthony recalled. "That deal was done. I never thought about New York."
Carmelo Anthony recalls trade that almost sent him to Lakers to play with Kobe Bryant
This would have been a significant deal for the Lakers. They already had Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, and Ron Artest, later known as Metta World Peace in their lineup with Odom coming off the bench.
Adding Anthony to the mix might have given the Lakers a better chance to pull off a second three-peat under then-head coach Phil Jackson.
But George Karl ultimately turned the deal down.
"When they turned that deal down, now it's like: Oh y'all don't want me in the West, gonna send me to the East. Get me to New York."
Anthony is a native of Brooklyn and ultimately had the chance to play closer to home thanks to the Knicks deal, but it's interesting to think about what could have been had the Lakers been the ones to acquire him.
Los Angeles could have cemented themselves as a dynasty and possibly risen up to challenge the Miami Heat.