Cavs aren't close to done after extending Donovan Mitchell
The Cleveland Cavaliers' won the offseason when Donovan Mitchell signed the dotted line on a three-year, $150.3 million max extension. After years of speculation about Mitchell bolting as soon as he could, the Cavs convinced the All-NBA guard to stick around. He grew up a Cleveland fan, and now he's the face of the franchise.
Otherwise, it's been a pretty quiet summer for the Cavs. Not much has happened on the roster-building front. Jaylon Tyson was a somewhat controversial top-20 pick. Kenny Atkinson is the new head coach. There's reason to be confident in the current group, but the Cavs haven't meaningfully altered the DNA of a roster that has fallen short two years straight. WIth Philadelphia and New York leveling up, it's important for the Cavs to keep pace in the Eastern Conference arms race.
Cleveland probably missed the boat on blockbuster alterations, unless there's a Brandon Ingram-Darius Garland swap coming out of left field. Lauri Markkanen would look awesome on this version of the Cavs, but Cleveland doesn't have the ammo to acquire him after selling the farm for Mitchell. Markkanen being part of the sold farm, of course.
That leaves the Cavs with only a couple major items on the to-do list. FIrst, Isaac Okoro is a restricted free agent. Cleveland could shake up the roster with a sign-and-trade, which feels likely — maybe even inevitable. Second, and most importantly, it's time to hammer out an extension for Evan Mobley.
Cavaliers expected to extend Evan Mobley after promising 2023-24 campaign
Cleveland is expected to reach an agreement "somewhat soon" on Mobley's rookie-scale max extension, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. He is eligible for a five-year, $224 million contract that can balloon to $270 million with an All-NBA berth, Defensive Player of the Year award, or MVP nod next season.
"I know that the two sides have talked. It's not like it's a giant impasse, I don't believe. I would expect the contract to be done somewhat soon. I think the Cavs are willing to give him the max, and quite frankly, they don't have a leg to stand on now that the guys around him in their draft class with comparable statistics and comparable futures have gotten the max."
Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes, and Franz Wagner — all fellow 2021 lottery picks — inked max extensions this summer. Mobley's growth has not been as linear or explosive as some would have preferred, but he's still a monstrous defender with a rapidly improving offensive repertoire. The 23-year-old made noticeable strides during Cleveland's latest postseason run, averaging 16.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.2 blocks on 55.5 percent shooting across 12 playoff games.
Mobley still needs to iron out the 3-point shot and operate with more physyicality around the basket on offense. If he can learn to better leverage his absurd length, mobility, and dexterity to create advantages on straight-line drives and punish mismatches in the post, Mobley will quickly ascend the ladder of NBA stardom.
He's already a perennial DPOY candidate, comfortable switching 1-through-5 on a nightly basis. A true 7-footer with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, Mobley's elegant lateral movement and acuity at the point of attack is virtually unheard of. He looks so gangly, and yet he can mirror point guards, stonewall wings, or out-reach bigs. He's a joy to watch.
There is inherent risk tied to any $224 million contract. Mobley has injuries on his ledger and he needs to turn theoretical offense into tangible improvement. He could also quite feasibly win DPOY next season, which would bump that contract number up another $46 million across five years.
And yet, there's nothing else for Cleveland to do. Mobley is worth the risk and there's no point in carrying a distraction into training camp. Get a deal on the books and move forward.