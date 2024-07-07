CeeDee Lamb Twitter exchange reveals ugly truth behind Cowboys offseason
By Lior Lampert
While the Dallas Cowboys continue to exercise patience with All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb amid his contractual holdout, it only hurts the organization.
The Cowboys are simultaneously endangering their relationship with a franchise cornerstone talent while costing themselves more money. Meanwhile, Lamb is getting into spirited social media arguments with former Dallas slot man Cole Beasley regarding a brutal take from the latter.
We typically wouldn't give much attention to a back-and-forth X (formerly known as Twitter) exchange about which player could run better routes. Nevertheless, the interaction underscores the woeful reality of the Cowboys' offseason -- there is a lot of talk and no action.
CeeDee Lamb's Twitter exchange with Cole Beasley reveals the ugly truth behind Cowboys' offseason
There has been a lot of noise and chatter coming out of Dallas in recent months, with little to show for it. The Cowboys have much more pressing concerns like Lamb's negotiations, finding him a pass-catching counterpart, or acquiring a defensive tackle. Yet, it feels that the group is putting energy toward irrelevant matters, like the kerfuffle involving Beasley.
Considering the circus that is the Cowboys, it makes Dallas having the second-most wins in the NFL since 2021 an even more impressive feat. Could you imagine what it'd be like in a drama-free environment? Alas, there is never a dull moment with "America's Team."
Per Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News, Lamb presumably isn't expected to be present for training campwithout a new deal. And based on the 25-year-old and Beasley bickering being the most-discussed topic in the Cowboys' current news cycle, an extension feels far from done.
Dallas' first day of training camp is July 25, giving the Cowboys and Lamb some time to find common ground. However, there haven't been minimal updates since NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that the Minnesota Vikings signing all-world wideout Justin Jefferson should expedite the process. So, who knows what to believe or where things stand?
Lamb was incredible in 2023, catching a league-leading 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was one of Pro Football Focus' highest-graded receivers (91.1) en route to a third consecutive Pro Bowl nod. Why haven't the Cowboys already locked him down for the foreseeable future?
Entering the fifth and final year of his rookie pact, Lamb has a fully guaranteed $17.99 million base salary for this upcoming season. Considering his positional market value, he is severely underpaid based on his production, age and continued upward trajectory.
The clock is ticking for the Cowboys and Lamb to find a resolution. Hopefully, for Dallas' sake, the Beasley situation becomes a thing of the past once they reward their star pass-catcher with a massive payday.