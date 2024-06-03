Cowboys' sense of urgency to sign CeeDee Lamb finally emerges after Justin Jefferson deal
By Lior Lampert
The Dallas Cowboys made a tremendous mistake that will assuredly cost them, literally and figuratively.
On Monday, the Minnesota Vikings made star wide receiver Justin Jefferson the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. That is the worst update possible for a Cowboys team in contract negotiations with All-Pro wideout CeeDee Lamb.
Unfortunately for Dallas, the damage is done. They cannot turn back time and are officially at Lamb's mercy in the wake of the Vikings rewarding Jefferson with a massive payday. As a result, the floor has been set for the Cowboys' star pass-catcher as the two sides negotiate a long-term pact.
The Cowboys fell asleep at the wheel for much of the offseason, delaying the inevitable -- extending Lamb. Granted, Lamb appeared to be waiting for Jeffrson to sign first. But the Jefferson news has seemingly inspired them to ramp up their sense of urgency to get a deal done with Lamb.
NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that the Cowboys and Lamb expect to 'speed up' talks in their contractual standoff. The news comes roughly two hours after Adam Schefter of ESPN announced Jefferson's contract details.
As Anderson points out, negotiations between Lamb and Dallas will be "beyond its previous pace -- since 'there's at least a number,'" after Jefferson got paid.
In one of his many hit songs, titled "Fancy," iconic rapper/singer Drake once said: "Better late than never, but never late is better." That should sum up how all of Cowboys Nation feels after seeing how the team has mishandled Lamb's situation.
It was always a matter of when, not if, the Cowboys and Lamb would find common ground. However, Dallas' waiting game has backfired terribly. It certainly doesn't help that the Cowboys also have to find a way to keep quarterback Dak Prescott as well, and that won't come cheap either.
Lamb led the league in receptions (135) with 1,749 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns en route to his third consecutive Pro Bowl nod. He has been away from the Cowboys throughout the offseason, including organized team activities (OTAs), waiting to be financially secure before taking the field. Luckily for him, Jefferson has provided him with a handsomely rich light at the end of the tunnel.
Dallas can't be too pleased about how things unfolded. Nonetheless, this is a problem of their own doing that they could have avoided.