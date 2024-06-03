Cowboys got the worst possible CeeDee Lamb contract update on a Monday morning
By Mark Powell
The Dallas Cowboys have a case of the Monday's, am I right? All jokes aside, Dallas' week got off to a miserable start, and it wasn't even entirely their fault.
Rather than get ahead of things and pay CeeDee Lamb his worth while they still have a say in that number, the Cowboys played the waiting game. Justin Jefferson was the next wide receiver in line to receive a contract extension, and he set all kinds of records on Monday morning, becoming the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. Jefferson will receive a $35 million AAV and $110 million in guaranteed money. If he hits all his incentives, he can make up to $140 million.
While Jefferson should make more than Lamb, timing isn't on the Cowboys sign. The best players don't always make the most money. When the deal is signed plays the biggest role in that, which is why Dallas could come to regret waiting so long to sign Lamb.
Dallas Cowboys screwed themselves over with CeeDee Lamb
The difference between Dallas and Minnesota is that the Cowboys have more work to do after signing Lamb. Their quarterback, Dak Prescott, is set to receive a record extension of his own. If not, Dak will hit free agency next offseason and Lamb will have no one to throw him the football. Beyond Prescott, even Micah Parsons wants a new deal, as he sat out voluntary OTAs to send a message.
The Cowboys front office is a mess right now, but this all starts with Prescott. The two sides remain far apart, per Jeremy Fowler, but are at the negotiating table trying to make a deal happen. Once Prescott agrees to a deal, the Cowboys will know how much money they have left to spend on Lamb and, eventually, Parsons.
By waiting, Dallas made a mistake with all three of their stars, allowing another team to set the market for them. Had the Cowboys signed Prescott prior to Jared Goff, or Lamb before Jefferson, they could've been in the driver's seat, thus screwing over a few NFC rivals in the process.
The NFL can be cruel sometimes.