Chanting Alabama fans make it clear the 1 coach they don’t want to replace Saban
A group of Alabama fans let it be known who they don't want to replace Nick Saban as head coach.
By Scott Rogust
Nick Saban shocked Alabama Crimson Tide fans, and the college football world as a whole on Wednesday. At 72 years old, Saban announced his retirement from coaching, a little over a week since Alabama's season ended. Now, for the first time since 2007, Alabama is in need of a new head coach.
Considering how prestigious the Crimson Tide football program is, the team shouldn't have any issues finding candidates. Not only that, but they may also receive interest from some of the top names available. Ultimately, it's anyone's guess who the Crimson Tide hire to replace arguably the greatest college football head coach of this generation.
For some Alabama fans, they have a preference on who they don't want to be the head coach.
Fans were standing by Saban's statue outside of Bryant-Denny Stadium on Wednesday night. One fan in particular urged their colleagues to repeat after them, "anyone but Dabo." As in, "Anyone but Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney." The footage comes courtesy of Brittany Decker of WVTM 13
Yeah, those fans aren't particularly fond of the Clemson head coach and former Alabama wide receiver and assistant coach.
Swinney has experienced success since taking over as the sideline boss for Clemson in 2009, just a couple of years after Saban made the jump back to college to lead Alabama. Swinney led the Tigers to two CFP National Championship wins in three years (2016, 2018). But, those wins came at the expense of Saban and the Crimson Tide.
With Swinney, however, he has shown that he will go at fans who boo the team. Look no further than this past season when he said that Clemson might have to lose some games to "lighten up the bandwagon." Not to mention, Swinney could be behind in recruiting given how outspoken he has been about NIL deals in college and his lack of usage of the transfer portal. That strategy may not pan out at Alabama.
Swinney is still in the middle of his contract with Clemson that runs through 2013. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the contract buyout costs $7.5 million.
Alabama reportedly won't waste any time hiring a new head coach, as 247 Sports revealed the university told the team they hoped to hire Saban's replacement within 72 hours after his retirement announcement. The clock is ticking for the Crimson Tide.
As for the preference of Alabama fans, this select group in the video above let it be known that they want nothing to do with Swinney.