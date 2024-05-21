Charles Schwab Challenge picks 2024: Best bets for PGA Tour golf this week
PGA Championship week is now behind us now that Xander Schauffele has his first major crown but we're still onto one of the most historic venues on the PGA Tour, Colonial Country Club, for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. While the field at this event has been weakened slightly, we still (for now) have the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa and more in the field this week as we go to make our Charles Schwab Challenge picks for the week.
No two ways about it, we've been ice-cold in 2024. We didn't get raked over the coals completely at Valhalla, but we dug our hole a little deeper still with how things played out in spite of two nice cashes. We need Colonial to be more friendly to us and we need to be better, plain and simple.
So let's get back at it and try to right the ship with our Charles Schwab Challenge picks at a recently renovated Colonial Country Club and more best bets for this week.
Golf betting record in 2024 through PGA: 15-112-0, -29.73 Units (1-47 on outrights and longshots | -1.2 units at PGA) | One and Done Total for 2024: $6,725,485.00 (Rory McIlroy $359,943 at PGA)
Charles Schwab Challenge PGA Tour expert picks: Winner, Top 10 and One and Done
Top 10 pick for the Charles Schwab Challenge: Mark Hubbard (+550)
We saw Mark Hubbard contend early at the PGA Championship last week before fading to finish T26 on the weekend. But Hubbard's play has caught my eye for a long while. He's gained ball striking in four of the last five measured events he's played and is Top 20 in proximity on approaches from 125-175 yards, a key range at Colonial, over the last 20 rounds. He's also an accurate driver who's Top 20 in Good Drive Percentage over the last 20 rounds as well. Oh, and he's also gained strokes putting on bentgrass this year. After finishing T9 here last year, I like for him to replicate or even better that performance this year.
Winner pick for the Charles Schwab Challenge (0.5 Units): Sepp Straka (+3500, FanDuel (Winner W/O Scheffler))
Since Scottie Scheffler is in the field, we're going with the "winner without" market for Scheffler. That leads us to Sepp Straka. Over the last 20 rounds, Straka is second in SG: Approach, seventh in Good Drive Percentage and Top 30 in bogey avoidance, scoring on Par 4s measuring 350-450 yards and approach proximity from 150-75 yards. He's also been a slight gainer with the putter on bentgrass greens as well. He only has a T29 and two missed cuts at Colonial but this should be ideally suited to his game.
One and Done pick for the Charles Schwab Challenge: Mark Hubbard
Everything said about Hubbard applies to why we're playing him for the One and Done this week. His form, his fit, and his recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge is absolutely impossible to ignore coming into this event.
Charles Schwab Challenge picks: More best bets for PGA Tour this week
Daniel Berger to finish Top 20 at the Charles Schwab Challenge (+275)
We haven't heard too much from Daniel Berger since his return from injury but the former Ryder Cupper is starting to round into form. His approach play has actually been stellar overall, gaining in six of the eight measured events that he's played. He's also first in Good Drive Percentage, fourth in bogey avoidance, and fifth on approach from 150-175 yards over the last 20 rounds. The big key has been a struggling short game, which seems to be healing mildly. Prior to his injury, Berger had a win a Top 20 and a Top 25 finish at Colonial. Back at a place where he's comfortable, I think we see him make noise.
Andrew Putnam to finish Top 20 at the Charles Schwab Challenge (+200)
You might not be thinking a ton about Andrew Putnam but he has a ton of game to play well at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He's Top 25 in both SG: Approach and bogey avoidance over the last 20 rounds but also leads this field in Par 4 scoring on holes measuring 400-450 yards in that same span and while ranking 10th in Good Drive Percentage. He has a T29 and T15 finish here in his last two starts at Colonial, and another Top 20 seems in the cards with how he's played of late.
Greyson Sigg to finish Top 20 at the Charles Schwab Challenge (+375)
We need to talk about how good Greyson Sigg has been playing this year. Over the last 20 rounds, he ranks eighth in SG: Approach and fifth in bogey avoidance, which tracks perfectly for this course. He's also eighth in Good Drive Percentage and 11th in scoring on Par 4s measuring 400-450 yards. Sigg has missed the cut twice at Colonial in the past two years but he has a T9 and T13 in two of his last three stroke play starts, albeit off-field events. But the form is impossible to ignore, especially with how it correlates to success at this specific venue.
Longshot pick to win the Charles Schwab Challenge (0.1 Units): Greyson Sigg (+15000, FanDuel)
Everything said about Sigg applies here. We're definitely just taking a swing that he truly elevates even further here but his game right now is absolutely good enough to contend at the Charles Schwab Challenge.