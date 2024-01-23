Charlotte Hornets updated draft picks after Kyle Lowry trade
The Charlotte Hornets are beginning to stockpile draft capital, starting with the Kyle Lowry-Terry Rozier trade.
By Lior Lampert
After being linked to several star guards in recent seasons, from Damian Lillard to Donovan Mitchell - and more, the Miami Heat finally landed a high-caliber guard to pair with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in the form of Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets.
In exchange for Rozier, the Heat are sending veteran guard Kyle Lowry and a protected 2027 first-round pick. The pick is lottery protected, meaning it would convert to an unprotected first-round pick the following year if it doesn’t convey, per ESPN’s Senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
Sitting at 10-31 at the season’s halfway point, Wojnarowski notes that the Hornets are “beginning to accumulate future assets ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline,” pointing out that Charlotte is exploring trades involving other veteran players on the roster.
As the Hornets try to continue stockpiling assets under new ownership led by Rich Schnall and Gabe Plotkin, let’s assess the current landscape of their NBA Draft capital.
Charlotte Hornets updated draft picks after Kyle Lowry-Terry Rozier trade
- 2024: Second-round pick - from Boston Celtics
- 2025: First-round pick - own
- 2026: First-round pick - own
- 2026: Second-round pick - own
- 2027: First-round pick - own
- 2027: First-round pick - from Miami Heat (lottery protected)
- 2027 Second-round pick - own
- 2027 Second-round pick - from POR or NOLA
- 2028: First-round pick - own
- 2028: Second-round pick - own
- 2029: First-round pick - own
- 2029: Second-round pick - own
- 2030: First-round pick - own
- 2030: Second-round pick - own
For those wondering why the Hornets don’t own their 2024 first-round pick, they sent it to the New York Knicks in a trade that netted them the draft rights to perplexing center Kai Jones, who was waived by Charlotte roughly a couple of weeks before this season began.
Other than that, the Hornets have all their first-round picks from 2025-2030. They also have an additional selection due to the trade that sent Rozier to South Beach. Moreover, they could add more assets to their war chest ahead of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline.