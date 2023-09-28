3 Chicago Cubs to blame for putting season in jeopardy in Atlanta
The Chicago Cubs are on the verge of missing the postseason after another blown game.
The Chicago Cubs fell to the Atlanta Braves 6-5 in extra innings on Tuesday night, placing them one game closer to postseason elimination. Chicago has now botched two winnable games in a row with their backs against the wall, bringing them dead even with the Miami Marlins in the NL standings.
On Tuesday night, the blame was squarely placed on Seiya Suzuki when he allowed two runs to score on a costly error in right-center field. The Cubs were well positioned for a bounce-back victory over the Braves on Wednesday — with a little help from the Ump Show — but Atlanta surged late behind the powerful bat of Marcell Ozuna and forced extra innings.
For a minute, the Cubs looked to be on the verge of escaping still, taking a 5-4 lead into the bottom of the 10th. Then it went to s***, with Ronald Acuña Jr. stealing his 70th base of the season before scoring the winning run on an Ozzie Albies line drive to right field.
The Braves now have home-field advantage through the NLCS and Acuña is the sole proprietor of the 40-70 club. Chicago is reeling, with only four games left to separate themselves from Miami and Cincinnati in the congested standings.
Let's place some blame for this debacle.