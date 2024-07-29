Projecting the new-look Chicago Cubs lineup with Isaac Paredes in it
The Chicago Cubs made what could turn out to be the most surprising trade of the deadline by acquiring Isaac Paredes in a blockbuster trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.
This came as such a major shocker because the Cubs labeled themselves as a team playing for the future, yet they acquired an All-Star infielder who could help them right now. As weird as it might appear on paper, acquiring Paredes, a player who is under control through the 2027 campaign, makes a lot of sense even if his hitting style isn't perfect for Wrigley Field.
While this deal is about the future, Paredes happens to make the Cubs better now and joins what should be a much more formidable lineup.
(For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, and join the discord to get the inside scoop as we near the July 30 MLB trade deadline.)
Projecting Cubs lineup after Isaac Paredes trade
Here's what the Cubs lineup could look like with Paredes in it:
Player
Position
1. Nico Hoerner
2B
2. Michael Busch
1B
3. Seiya Suzuki
RF
4. Ian Happ
LF
5. Isaac Paredes
3B
6. Mike Tauchman
DH
7. Dansby Swanson
SS
8. Miguel Amaya
C
9. Pete Crow-Armstrong
CF
The newest Cub would slot into the No. 5 slot, but it wouldn't be overly shocking to see him swap places with Seiya Suzuki and hit third if he gets off to a good start.
Paredes is a more complete hitter than the departing Christopher Morel who has immense talent but was hitting under .200 with a .675 OPS this season. Paredes' OPS is over 100 points higher as of this writing, as he is slashing .245/.357/.435 with 16 home runs and 55 RBI this season.
What's scary about this Cubs lineup is that Cody Bellinger should be a factor too, lengthening it further. There are questions of whether Dansby Swanson can figure it out, if the Cubs can get any production from their catchers, and if Pete Crow-Armstrong can hit enough to play regularly at the MLB level, but the top six of their lineup should be stout, and Paredes joining only helps.
While it's unlikely that the Cubs fight their way back into postseason contention in 2024 considering their incredibly short odds, Paredes undoubtedly helps them get better now and in the future. It'll be interesting to see if Jed Hoyer has more moves like this one up his sleeve.