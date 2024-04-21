Chiefs 2024 NFL Draft picks: Every pick Kansas City has
The Kansas City Chiefs became the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls in 20 years. As they embark on their quest to win a third consecutive title, here's a look at their picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Let’s take a look where they select.
The 2023 NFL season ended with confetti for the Kansas City Chiefs, but it was a tougher road than it has been in past years. The Chiefs offense sputtered throughout the season, and no amount of play calling artistry from head coach Andy Reid or on-field wizardry quarterback Patrick Mahomes was able to fix the team's offensive woes. At the end of season, the Chiefs found their identity: lean on their defense, make less mistakes than their opponent, and let their quarterback make the one or two game-clinching plays to seal it.
Only the Chiefs and New England Patriots have managed to build dynasties in the free agency and salary cap era. Both dynasties share uncanny similarities, and Chiefs fans are learning why quarterback Tom Brady often didn't put up gaudy numbers during the regular season. Being this great this consistently means that there are more stars on the roster than the team can afford to pay. Roster holes are difficult to address with draft picks in the back end of each round. As Super Bowl champions, Kansas City will have to wait for all 31 other teams to draft a player before they get their pick.
If the Chiefs want to sustain long-term success, they will need to address some glaring issues with their roster. Kansas City's needs at wide receiver and left tackle are so apparent that general manager Brett Veach isn't even attempting to hide the team's plans.
Here's every draft pick the Kansas City Chiefs have in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Kansas City Chiefs draft picks in 2024 NFL Draft
- Round 1: No. 32 overall
- Round 2: No. 64 overall
- Round 3: No. 95 overall
- Round 4: No. 131 overall
- Round 5: No. 159 overall (via Dallas Cowboys)
- Round 5: No. 173 overall (compensatory pick)
- Round 7: No. 221 overall
Veach recently expressed regret about passing on wide receiver D.K. Metcalf in the 2019 NFL Draft. After missing on wide receivers in recent years, Kansas City cannot afford to select the wrong prospect and look back with regret again.
Patrick Mahomes accounting for 17.2 percent of the Chiefs salary cap space in 2023, and that number will continue to grow. Defensive tackle Chris Jones is only occupying roughly 2.9 percent of Kansas City's salary cap in 2024, but that figure is set to soar next year due to the monster five-year, $159.7 contract extension he signed this offseason. Veach has been masterful in managing the team's salary cap, but having two salaries that account for nearly one-quarter of the total salary cap space will make it tough to maintain a competitive 53-man roster. The Chiefs need to offset those contracts with difference-makers on rookie contracts.
The 2024 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET in Detroit.