Chiefs BJ Thompson released from hospital as road to recovery begins
By Lior Lampert
The Kansas City Chiefs had to cancel practice on Thursday after defensive lineman BJ Thompson tragically suffered a seizure before going into cardiac arrest. Thankfully, he appears to be trending in the right direction.
Thompson's agent, Chris Turnage, revealed that the 27-year-old was released from the hospital on Monday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Only four days after the scary incident, Thompson takes a "significant step" forward in his "road to recovery," as Pelissero notes.
Chiefs BJ Thompson released from the hospital as his road to recovery begins
Initial reports surrounding the situation were optimistic following Thompson's medical emergency during a special teams meeting. Since then, news has only continued to be positive, suggesting we avoided a catastrophe. Nonetheless, the Chiefs canceled practice for the day and moved head coach Andy Reid's scheduled press to Friday.
A fifth-round pick in 2023, Thompson spent his first two collegiate years at Baylor. He transferred to Stephen F. Austin due to a failed drug test. The 27-year-old backup edge rusher appeared in only one game this past season. In that lone contest, he saw most of his playing time as a member of the special teams unit.
It is relieving to know Thompson is in stable condition. His health is of the utmost concern and foremost priority, regardless of his place on the depth chart or on-field presence. Hopefully, he and the Chiefs can move forward and defend their second consecutive Super Bowl title without any setbacks now that he is seemingly okay.
Kansas City has experienced a turbulent offseason. Promising young wide receiver Rashee Rice is dealing with legal action for his role in a multi-vehicle hit-and-run. Moreover, two Chiefs offensive linemen face charges for possession of marijuana. Kicker Harrison Butker made a controversial speech at Benedictine College and has since leaned further into his comments. Albeit unforeseen and devastating, Thompson is the latest blow the franchise has endured.