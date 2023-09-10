Chiefs fans forget the obvious, have way too much fun at Orlando Brown's expense
Misery loves company.
The Kansas City Chiefs started their season in frustrating fashion with a loss to the Lions on Thursday night. The good news? Their AFC rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, had an even worse time of it on Sunday.
Joe Burrow and the Bengals were made completely impotent by the Browns, who ran away with the shocking 24-3 victory. Burrow was 14-of-31 for just 82 yards. He was sacked twice. And former Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was demolished over and over by the Browns' pass rush.
Considering how much Brown's comments on leaving Kansas City for Cincinnati irked Chiefs fans, they couldn't have scripted it better.
Chiefs fans roasted Orlando Brown in Bengals opening loss
Chiefs fans don't have too much room to talk since they're also 0-1 and their tackle situation was also a major concern in Week 1. Still, it's very true that misery loves company. The easiest way to get over your own pain is to engage in some good ol' fashioned schadenfreude.
The Bengals truly looked unrecognizable from last season's 12-4 squad. Burrow suffered an injury early in training camp and didn't have much preparation ahead of the season, but no one expected him to look that unsettled. Cincinnati even took him out for the final minutes of the fourth quarter, plugging in Jake Browning in his place.
The Chiefs can at least take heart that their loss was by only one point without star players Travis Kelce or Chris Jones to an up-and-coming Lions team. There were plenty of people to blame for the loss, but it also didn't feel like a major confidence-shaker.
Next week, Kansas City will look to get things back on track when they face off with the Jaguars in Jacksonville. The Bengals get to host the Ravens in Cincinnati while hoping for much more from their squad.