Chiefs fans think Taylor Swift dropped a Kadarius Toney diss track for Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift dropped her new album on Friday, and Chiefs fans/Swifties think Kadarius Toney was referenced.
By Mark Powell
Cracking codes in Taylor Swift songs was not in my job description, yet here we are. The pop superstar is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as most reading this surely already know. The romance was not manufactured by the NFL, it turns out, and has continued well into the spring.
Swift dropped her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, and referenced Kelce several times. The two appear to be doing well.
However, Swift's crossover audience in Kansas City believes she called out Kadarius Toney for lining up offsides on what would've been a game-changing touchdown against the Bills in (coughs) the regular season. Since then, of course, KC went on to win the Super Bowl, adding even more accolades to Kelce's legacy.
Swift was at that game. Here's what she said in one of her songs. I'll let you be the judge.
“When I touch down, call the amateurs and cut ’em from the team,” Swift sings. “Ditch the clowns, get the crown.”
Did Taylor Swift take a shot at Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney?
I'm going to say no, she did not take an intentional shot at Toney. The Chiefs seem to believe in the embattled wide receiver despite his flaws. Sure, he may line up on the wrong side of the field half the time, but he also provides an intriguing option for Mahomes in the rushing and passing game. Toney was at one point an electric return man, as well, if the Chiefs employ him in such a way.
It's unlikely the Chiefs cut Toney at this juncture, regardless of what Swift meant by her lyric. Rashee Rice, the team's best wide receiver in 2023, had felony charges brought against him for a speed racing accident he was involved in.
Toney is a decent backup plan, as is Hollywood Brown and whoever the Chiefs select in next weekend's NFL Draft. Kansas City seems comfortable with their internal options, and Mahomes tends to make his receivers better like Tom Brady before him.
Still, Toney has hardcore "I can fix him" vibes on the gridiron. Wait, I'm told there's a song about that on this album as well...