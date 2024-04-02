Chiefs give Patrick Mahomes a surprising new weapon in new mock draft
A new mock draft has the Chiefs selecting a surprising new weapon for Patrick Mahomes.
If there's one thing that the Kansas City Chiefs needed entering this offseason, it's wide receiver help. They addressed that need in a big way by signing Hollywood Brown to a very affordable one-year deal. That was a nice addition, but again, it's just a one-year deal. Brown's hope is to break out playing with the best QB in the world, Patrick Mahomes, and really cash in after the season. The Chiefs will almost certainly not be the team to give him a long-term big-money deal.
Alongside Brown, the Chiefs have ascending wideout Rashee Rice who impressed in his rookie season, but his NFL future is up in the air right now with some legal troubles surrounding him. Outside of those two, from a talent perspective, there isn't much.
Selecting a receiver in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft would make a lot of sense if Kansas City wants to three-peat and remain formidable in the future. Several different options have been tossed around, but Lance Zierlein, a draft analyst for NFL.com, had a rather surprising one headed to the Chiefs in his latest mock draft.
Chiefs select surprising weapon for Patrick Mahomes in latest NFL mock draft
With the 32nd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs select... Georgia's Ladd McConkey? We're here for it!
FanSided's Cody Williams believes the fit would make a lot of sense for Kansas City, calling him a viable draft target.
"The fit for McConkey would be pretty seamless. No, he's not the downfield burner that some other options could be, nor is he a matchup nightmare with his size. But putting him in Andy Reid's system would make a ton of sense with his ability to run virtually any route and find the open space. That could open things up fully and have a huge impact on KC."
McConkey isn't as explosive as other first-round receiver talents, but he doesn't have to be in this Chiefs offense. He's a strong route runner who'd be a seamless fit in Andy Reid's offense. McConkey playing alongside Brown who is a deep threat adds more versatility to this offense and another quality weapon for Mahomes.
There's a good chance that since McConkey isn't a major speedster or massive possession receiver he'll fall to the No. 32 pick in the draft. If he is still there, it wouldn't be a major shock to see Kansas City take him, especially if other options with higher ceilings fall off the board.