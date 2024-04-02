Rashee Rice case detail doesn't look promising for Chiefs receiver
The Rashee Rice-connected car accident continues to get messier for the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver. While his lawyer released a statement on his behalf indicating that Rice was working with authorities and to "address the situation responsibly", the details remain scarce about what happened, who was driving, and just exactly what the 2023 second-round pick's involvement was.
A new detail in the situation has emerged, this time courtesy of the car lease. In the immediate wake of the news of the accident in Dallas that involved six cars and sent one occupant from those vehicles to the hospital, the reports indicated that one of the two cars racing that ultimately caused the crash was registered or leased to Rice.
Now we know which car, and there's one detail that looks quite bad for the burgeoning Chiefs star. According to NBC 5 in Dallas, the 2021 Lamborghini Urus SUV involved in the accident was leased by Rice through Classic Lifestyle. More troubling, though, is that the agreement with the company stated, per their attorney, "under our contract, [he] was supposed to be the only one driving [the] vehicle."
Rashee Rice car lease details could mean trouble for Chiefs WR
The attorney for Classic Lifestyle also stated in the report that Rice had previously leased other vehicles through the company with no issue or reported accidents. But now they have a high-profile serious accident and a totaled car that they now don't know who will pay for the damages. He also expressed that the company has not heard from Rice since the accident.
Rice has been reported as the suspected driver of the car involved in the crash according to Dallas Police call sheets, but that has not been proven or confirmed, as noted by Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. The dash cam footage released from the crash also does not confirm anything of the sort either.
However, the potential charges in Dallas could be substantial no matter who is ultimately charged, Rice or otherwise, for reckless driving and street racing first but also fleeing the scene of an accident.
With no proof as of now that Rice was the driver of the vehicle in question, though, there is no guarantee that a prosecutor would be able to convict the Chiefs wide receiver. Having said that, this detail from Classic Lifestyle's attorney that Rice was the only who was supposed to be behind the wheel could be the start of formulating some proof that he was, in fact, driving.
More details are sure to come from this case and, frankly, we need them. So much of this is shrouded in reports and speculation with shockingly little concrete facts about what happened. And until we get some more of those, it'll be hard to reach any sort of judgment legally, in the public eye, and even from the NFL.