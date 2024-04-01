Rashee Rice’s lawyer releases statement on car accident: Chiefs WR cooperating with authorities
A lawyer for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice says the player is cooperating with authorities after he was linked to a major six-car accident in Dallas over the weekend.
Police have been looking for Rice, who may have been driving one of the cars involved in the pileup. At the very least, one of those vehicles is reportedly registered in his name.
Two sports cars are believed to have caused the accident while speeding down the highway. Dashcam video of the crash made it appear that they were racing. One person was sent to the hospital. Pictures and videos obtained by TMZ showed a group of people leaving the scene of the accident. So this is a serious issue that could have serious consequences for the people involved.
Police have not stated that Rice is a suspect. Rice retained legal counsel and has now broken his silence via his lawyer.
Statement from Rashee Rice's lawyer on Dallas car accident
"On behalf of Rashee Rice, his thoughts are with everyone impacted by the automobile accident on Saturday," lawyer Royce West said in the statement, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. "Rashee is cooperating with local authorities and will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly."
Chiefs president Mark Donovan also released a statement on Monday acknowledging the situation and saying that the team "will act accordingly" once all the facts are known.
We don't know all the facts just yet. Now that he is cooperating with authorities, more clarity should come about what happened on that highway on Saturday night and how much involvement Rice had.
The Chiefs drafted Rice out of SMU in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He started eight games as a rookie, tallying 79 catches for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. The 23-year-old led all receivers on the team, trailing only tight end Travis Kelce in production.