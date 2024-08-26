Chiefs reunion tour can’t be good news for Kadarius Toney
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs haven’t been shy about their desire to build out their wide receiver room this offseason.
After winning their second consecutive Super Bowl, Kansas City signed veteran wide receiver Marquise Brown in free agency. The team continued to fill out their depleted wide receiver room in April by selecting Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The urgency to restock the offensive weaponry comes after a 2023 season in which the Chiefs offense scored just 21.8 points per game, the fewest since head coach Andy Reid joined the team in 2013.
As the Chiefs put the final touches on their 53-man roster, general manager Brett Veach still doesn’t seem satisfied with the team’s wide receiver depth.
JuJu Smith-Schuster signing doesn’t bode well for Kadarius Toney
The Chiefs signed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Monday, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.
Smith-Schuster’s return means the writing is on the wall for one notable name in Kansas City.
With Smith-Schuster on the roster, the Chiefs will inevitably have less space in their crowded wide receiver room. All signs point to wide receiver Kadarius Toney being the odd man out.
Every NFL team is required to finalize their initial 53-man roster by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 27. At this stage of the offseason, teams are typically shedding players rather than acquiring them.
Toney already seemed like a fair candidate for roster cuts before Smith-Schuster was brought back into the fold. The 2023 season didn't go as anyone would've hoped for Toney. The Chiefs led the league with 44 dropped passes, five of which were credited to Toney. In a Week 14 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the struggling wideout was called for an offside penalty, negating what would have been a go-ahead touchdown with one minute remaining. The following week, Toney’s dropped pass turned into an interception that was returned for a touchdown.
Toney did not play again for the remainder of the season. The Super Bowl marked the seventh consecutive game that Kansas City placed him on the inactive list. The Chiefs claimed Toney’s designation was injury-related, but the disgruntled wide receiver disputes those claims with a profanity-laden rant on social media and critical comments of the team prior to the Super Bowl.
Following Kansas City’s preseason finale, Reid implied that the Chiefs may be moving on from the former first-round pick.
"We went through last year with him, so we kind of know who he is," Reid said. "He is a talented kid. He's battled to make the team and all that bit. We've never questioned the talent there at all, it's just him staying healthy was the main thing."
Toney has struggled with injury and consistency issues ever since he arrived in Kansas City. The 25-year-old has flashed moments of both brilliance and ineptitude throughout his career, and that seemed to continue in the preseason. In his preseason debut, Toney was responsible for two penalties and totaled negative receiving yards.
Smith-Schuster led the Chiefs wide receiver unit in 2022 before signing with the New England Patriots the following offseason. In 2022, he generated 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns — second-most behind only tight end Travis Kelce in yards and catches.
In 2024, Smith-Schuster will likely have a less significant role. Second-year wide receiver Rashee Rice, Brown and Worthy are expected to serve as the team’s starting wide receivers.