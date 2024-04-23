3 more extensions Chiefs need to get done after Andy Reid, Brett Veach
After signing head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach to long-term contracts, the Kansas City Chiefs must prioritize extending these three players.
By Lior Lampert
The Kansas City Chiefs have been busy this offseason to maintain the core of their dynasty as they look to become the first franchise in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowl titles. But they aren't done yet.
Kansas City is one of the most forward-thinking organizations in the league under the brain trust of head coach Andy Reid, general manager Brett Veach, and president Mark Donovan, who were all rewarded with long-term contract extensions on Monday, and that has played a massive factor in their sustained success. The Chiefs also re-signed defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones earlier this offseason to ensure they won't leave anytime soon.
As is the case for virtually every dynasty, continuity is critical, and the Chiefs are demonstrating they understand this with their actions in the early portion of the new league year. So, it would make sense to see these players get deals done in short order following the extensions of Reid, Veach, and Donovan.
3 more extensions the Chiefs must prioritize after re-signing Andy Reid, Brett Veach
3. Derrick Nnadi
The Chiefs re-signed veteran defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi earlier this offseason. But it was only a one-year agreement (with a base salary of $1.125 million), essentially buying the two sides more time to hammer out a long-term pact.
Now that Kansas City has handled most of the higher-priority deals, they could re-visit contract talks with Nnadi, who has functioned as a vital rotational interior presence for the team since being selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Nnadi has logged at least a 34-percent defensive snap rate in all six seasons as a pro, carving out a niche as a run-stuffer. He has appeared in all 17 regular season games for three consecutive years, recording 29 combined tackles (one for loss), one pass deflection, and one sack in 2023.
While he may not be a household name, Nnadi has been a part of all three Super Bowl runs during the Patrick Mahomes era and is still in his prime as he enters his age-29 campaign. Considering he is unlikely to carry a significant cap hit, tacking on additional years to his previously signed deal from this offseason is a logical move for all parties involved.
2. Justin Reid
Justin Reid was signed to a three-year, $31.5 million deal in 2022 to counteract Tyrann Mathieu leaving in free agency to join the New Orleans Saints during that offseason, and he has an admirable job of filling the shoes of the latter.
Reid has appeared in all but one game during his two-year stint with the Chiefs, serving as a reliable every-down player and essential piece of their defensive unit. In 2023, he recorded a career-high 95 combined tackles (five for loss), seven pass deflections, three sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble.
Now feels like an opportune time to re-sign Reid as he enters the final year of his contract, allowing the Chiefs to get ahead of the curve before other teams can bid for his services and make Kansas City pay a premium to retain the dynamic safety after he commands a sizable market.
After winning two Super Bowls in his first two seasons with the Chiefs, Reid appears to be a good luck charm, especially if they pull off the three-peat in 2024. Kansas City traded shutdown cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans this offseason, making the former's contractual status even more crucial than it already was.
1. Creed Humphrey
Since being selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Creed Humphrey has established himself as one of the premier centers in football.
Humphrey finished in third place in the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year race in his first pro season as an offensive lineman, a rare feat for a player of his position group, highlighting his importance to Kansas City from the get-go. He followed up his inaugural campaign with an All-Pro Second-Team nod in 2022, also earning two Pro Bowl nominations for his efforts over the past two years.
Pro Football Focus labeled Humphrey the fourth-highest-graded center in the league in 2023. He earned above-average marks as both a pass and run blocker, showcasing his versatility. Moreover, he has yet to miss a game for the Chiefs and rarely comes off the field, proving he is someone the team can rely on as the centerpiece and leader of their offensive line.
It won't be cheap, as Humphrey will undoubtedly reset the center market. But the Chiefs must retain him at all costs before he enters unrestricted free agency next offseason to keep Mahomes upright for the foreseeable future.