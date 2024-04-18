Chiefs NFL Draft buzz suggests top-10 trade for ultimate Patrick Mahomes weapon
Could the Chiefs trade up in the NFL Draft for a Travis Kelce or Rashee Rice replacement?
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs have a tough question to answer come next week: How do you improve a perennial Super Bowl team? The Chiefs have won back-to-back Lombardi Trophies and are showing no signs of slowing down.
Should the Chiefs stay put, they will pick at the back end of the first round. However, recent developments surrounding top wide receiver Rashee Rice have some wondering if Kansas City is content sitting at No. 32, or if they should trade up into the top-10.
One trade, suggested by NFL.com's Tom Blair, would bankrupt the Chiefs of the majority of their early draft pick cupboard in exchange for Chicago's No. 9 selection. It's bold, and while some pundits have KC taking Travis Kelce's heir-apparent should a trade occur, they actually have more options than they think.
Chiefs options at No. 9: Brock Bowers
Kansas City is paying a pretty big premium for a top-10 pick in this year's draft. In this scenario, Brock Bowers would still be on the board for the Chiefs. Bowers has been connected to Kansas City since rumors of Kelce's future were floated at the Super Bowl. Kelce has no intention of retiring just yet, but he's getting up there. Mahomes' game relies heavily on the playmaking tight end. Why not get ahead of things?
Bowers was a tremendous talent at Georgia and thrives as a blocker and pass-catcher. In the Chiefs wide-open offense, he would thrive, as he's never played with a quarterback like Mahomes (few have).
Chiefs could opt to replace Rashee Rice instead
Kelce's future is up in the air, but a replacement for Rice is the more immediate need. Rice is facing eight charges in Dallas regarding a hit-and-run incident. He could face jail time, and at best an NFL suspension. So far he's attended the Chiefs virtual camp, but Brett Veach has to know punishment is coming his way.
If the Chiefs wide receiver situation is desperate enough, they could hope one of the top players available falls to them in Rome Odunzwe. Odunzwe can create separation better than anyone in this draft class not named Marvin Harrison Jr. He's an elite route-runner and would be the best receiver on the board most Aprils.
Whichever direction the Chiefs decide to go, it's clear they have options that will benefit Mahomes should they trade up.