Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy shows he's going to be a problem in the NFL
The Kansas City Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowls and as long as Patrick Mahomes is under center, they're going to be in the conversation every year. Mahomes is arguably the most talented quarterback to ever live, and could easily go down as the greatest player in NFL history.
While Mahomes proved he is still superhuman with this ridiculous pass, he can't win alone. Not only do the Chiefs still have an outstanding defense, but they added more skill position talent, which is frightening for the other 31 NFL teams.
The biggest move Kansas City made saw them sign Hollywood Brown to a one-year deal, but the Chiefs also traded up in the NFL Draft to select Xavier Worthy out of Texas. This was a fit that fans of teams that don't play in Kansas City did not want to see come to fruition, and Worthy showed exactly why in Kansas City's game on Saturday.
Xavier Worthy already showed that he's going to be a problem in the NFL
While Worthy barely played in Kansas City's first preseason game he was featured early and often on Saturday, displaying his immense potential from the get-go.
Kansas City's first drive of the game saw this play take place. Worthy got himself wide open down the field on a third and long play, reeling in a great throw from Mahomes for a gain of 39 yards and a first down. Worthy's game-changing speed gives him the opportunity to be a big-play threat, and there's nobody better when it comes to creating big plays than Mahomes.
While Worthy can help get the Chiefs out of uncomfortable third and long situations, he can also use his speed and quickness to find space in the red zone. Carson Wentz found Worthy for a 22-yard touchdown just outside of the red zone as the 21-year-old just sped right past Detroit's secondary for the score.
When healthy, opponents have so many other players to focus on like Brown, Travis Kelce, and even Mahomes himself with his legs. Adding Worthy and his speed to that mix makes the Chiefs that much harder to defend.
Overall, Worthy had 73 total yards in Saturday's game on just four total touches. 62 of those came on Worthy's three receptions, and he even had an 11-yard gain on his lone rushing attempt. He can beat teams in so many different ways, and the Lions saw just that.
Having Mahomes under center helps, obviously, but it's already easy to see why Worthy was taken where he was. The talent is immense, and the pairing with Mahomes, again, is unfair. NFL fans who don't want to see the Chiefs continue to dominate can thank the Buffalo Bills for giving the Chiefs the opportunity to select him.