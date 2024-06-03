Chiefs trade target's secret contract clause is a dead giveaway he'll be dealt
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs never really felt the need to replace L'Jarius Sneed, as their secondary took a major step forward last season led by former first-round pick Trent McDuffie. Sneed was the Chiefs best cover corner last year, bar none. He will be very tough to replace on the field, though Kansas City believes McDuffie is ready to take the next step.
The Chiefs have created a dynasty with the catchphrase of next man up, and that mentality will be put to the test again with McDuffie as CB1. However, there remain a couple of intriguing trade and free agent candidates the Chiefs could bring in to lessen the blow a bit, including Patrick Peterson and, perhaps, Marshon Lattimore.
Lattimore is still just 28 years old and is signed through 2028. However, his deal contains two void years starting in 2027, and there is a potential out after the 2025 season. Any team that acquires Lattimore would have to take the financial hit for the next two years, but once he turns 30, the Saints star can be let go without much of a whimper.
Marshon Lattimore's contract suggests a trade could happen soon
Bleacher Report floated Lattimore as a Chiefs trade target just last week, hinting that Brett Veach should make the call after June 1 to lessen the financial hit.
"For instance, the latest restructure for the Saints Marshon Lattimore includes a guaranteed option bonus that would allow the Saints to minimize their dead cap charge to just $10-13 million in dead money, per Tony Catalina of Pro Football Network...That feels like a move that you only put into a contract if you're thinking about trading away a player," Alex Ballentine wrote.
As Ballentine says, the Saints wouldn't have to take on a whole lot of dead money were they to trade Lattimore to the Chiefs for draft capital. While New Orleans could very well compete for the NFC South crown this season, they're a step behind the likes of the Buccaneers and Falcons, which both added core pieces to their rosters this offseason.
Trading Lattimore for cap relief and picks makes a whole lot of sense for a team in transition like the Saints. Veach may be willing to pay up.