Chiefs shouldn't worry about having Chris Jones at training camp
By Lior Lampert
Despite having his contractual situation resolved emphatically this offseason, Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones still isn't feeling training camp.
Jones will presumably be physically present when the Chiefs meet at Missouri Western State University from July 16-20. But his participation with the rest of the group remains unclear.
While at his youth football camp in Overland Park, Kansas, on Wednesday, Jones spoke to reporters and addressed the elephant in the room. He discussed how he has been pleading his case to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid about limiting further wear and tear on his body.
"Listen, man, I've already been talking to Andy [Reid] about, 'Let me skip out on training camp. I'm a little older, right?'" Jones said, per Jesse Nowell of the Kansas City Star. "I can feel it. I can feel when we have a day on training camp."
When Jones was away from the team last year, it made sense -- he was holding out for a new deal with Kansas City. But with that a thing of the past, why would he not join the Chiefs from July 16-20 at Missouri Western State University? And should the organization even care whether or not he does?
Should the Chiefs care if Chris Jones is at training camp or not?
As the Chiefs prepare to try to win a third consecutive Super Bowl, Jones is preaching the idea of getting rest and preserving his body. No franchise in NFL history has ever accomplished the feat, which emphasizes how physically taxing it ought to be. So, squeezing in some respite when/if you can makes sense. But what sort of message does this send to the rest of the players in the locker room? Are they exempt from activities also?
Considering his stature as a defensive captain during the past two playoff runs, it would be nice to have Jones actively engaged at training camp. Nonetheless, it isn't a be-all and end-all situation if he isn't.
Entering his age-30 campaign and earning Pro Bowl nods the past five seasons, Jones is a proven veteran who shows up to work when needed. He handles his business when called upon, evidenced by the Chiefs making him the highest-paid interior defensive lineman in football in March.
Members of the Chiefs Kingdom shouldn't read too much into Jones' disinterest in training camp (if at all). As long as he continues wreaking havoc in opposing backfields from September to February, what he does in July should have no bearing on anything.
In 2023, Jones amassed 30 combined tackles (13 for loss), 10.5 sacks and four pass deflections. His efforts earned him a strong Pro Football Focus overall player grade (84.1), earning exceptionally high remarks as a pass rusher (90.1).