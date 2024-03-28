Chiefs sign new Patrick Mahomes weapon who will complete Travis Kelce laterals with ease
The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in a player who has expertise with lateral passes and receptions.
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs want to be the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl three years in a row. They showed they were hellbent on that goal by signing defensive tackle Chris Jones to a lucrative five-year, $158.75 million contract extension while bringing in a new wide receiver for quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Marquise "Hollywood" Brown on a one-year contract.
Even with the Brown signing, the Chiefs still could add another pass-catcher or two, especially with Kadarius Toney falling out of favor with the team late last season. Well, general manager Brett Veach went outside the box to find a potential option.
Bleacher Report NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Wednesday evening that the Chiefs are signing Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit on Friday. Rees-Zammit will be used as a wide receiver and running back.
Chiefs to sign Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit
Could this be a secret weapon for the Chiefs, knowing that they can have someone on the field who can complete lateral passes and receptions with ease? Granted, Toney did in that regular season game against the Buffalo Bills but comically lined up offsides, wiping out a game-winning touchdown. We like Rees-Zammit's chances of ensuring that doesn't happen if the opportunity arises, given his expertise in rugby.
Rees-Zammit is one of 11 athletes part of the 2024 class of the International Player Pathway Program, which provides "elite international athletes with an opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills, and potentially earn a spot on an NFL roster," per the league. This program was created in 2017, and saw players earn opportunities, some of whom still hold them as of this writing. Some examples include Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata and Washington Commanders defensive end Efe Obada.
The Chiefs weren't the only teams interested in Rees-Zammit. The rugby star had met with the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, and the Denver Broncos before visiting the Chiefs. Ultimately the franchise that has won three Super Bowls in the past five years won out, giving Rees-Zammit the opportunity to play for the Chiefs.
This isn't a guarantee that Rees-Zammit will be a roster lock or a starter in the Chiefs offense. But, it does add intrigue for the team, especially since they will have to go through yet another gauntlet in the AFC to make it to Super Bowl 59 next season.