Chiefs tight end depth chart: Who will replace injured Travis Kelce?
Travis Kelce is out vs. the Lions and the Chiefs tight end depth chart will need to fill in.
The Chiefs have relied on Travis Kelce as Patrick Mahomes' favorite passing game target for years. Unfortunately, the 2023 season is going to kick off without him, giving the quarterback and the Kansas City offense a major stress test on Thursday Night Football.
Kelce is injured and won't play when the Lions come to Arrowhead to open the campaign. He suffered a knee injury during practice this week.
Who do the Chiefs have to fill the gap?
Chiefs depth chart at tight end
- Travis Kelce [INJ]
- Noah Gray
- Blake Bell
- Matt Bushman [Activated off practice squad]
Kelce is the most dangerous tight end in the league, so replacing him is simply not possible.
However, the Chiefs drafted Noah Gray out of Duke in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft to give them some decent depth at the position. The tight end started eight games in 2022 and came away with 28 catches for 299 yards and a touchdown. He's not the receiving threat of Kelce but he can provide a target for Mahomes.
Kansas City also re-signed Blake Bell to a one-year deal this year so they'll have the 32-year-old available as another contributor. Bell only played three games last season due to injury, but he did catch a touchdown pass.
Finally, the Chiefs elevated Matt Bushman from the practice squad on Thursday. Bushman was a standout tight end at BYU before going undrafted in 2021. He spent his first season on the Raiders practice squad then landed with KC in 2022. An injury in the preseason sent him to injured reserve but the team brought him back to the practice squad by the end of the season.
The fact that Kansas City has brought Bushman back multiple times shows they see something in him at least. He may get his chance to finally make his mark.