Chris Jones’ agent hilariously chimes in after bold contract declaration at Chiefs Super Bowl parade
It's all fun and games until your agent weighs in.
By Lior Lampert
Prior to the tragic shooting in Kansas City on Wednesday afternoon, the Chiefs parade through the city took place to celebrate the team's second consecutive Super Bowl victory and third in the last five seasons, or so we thought.
All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason but made a bold declaration regarding his future with the Chiefs as he and the rest of the team march through the streets of Kansas City.
“We ain’t done yet,” Jones said. “Kansas City, we will be back here next year. And for those who want Chris Jones gone, I ain’t going nowhere baby! I want to be here this year, next year, and the year after,” he added.
However, Jones could be riding the high of winning his third ring and partying a little too hard in celebration of the momentous occasion, which has led his agent to hilariously chime in.
Chris Jones’ agent hilariously throws cold water on bold contract declaration
“Cut them off bartenders,” Jones’ agent, Michael J. Katz of Katz Brother Sports said in a social media post on X (formerly known as Twitter) accompanied by several laughing emojis and exclamation points.
Katz wants his client to lay off the drinks as he looks to help Jones maintain leverage in contract negotiations this offseason after back-to-back All-Pro nods and Super Bowl wins as the driving force of an elite Chiefs defense that ranked near the top of the league in various defensive stats.
Turning 30 this offseason, it will be interesting to see if/how contract discussions between Jones and the Chiefs differ from last year after the two sides were unable to agree on a long-term extension, which ultimately led to the former holding out into the regular season before coming to terms on an incentive-driven restructured deal for 2023.
Moreover, the Chiefs have been connected to a potential Jones replacement in a recent mock draft by ESPN’s NFL draft analyst Matt Miller.