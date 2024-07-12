Chris Paul’s new Spurs teammate chose number because of CP3
By Curt Bishop
The San Antonio Spurs made a key move this offseason when they signed veteran point guard and future Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul. CP3 will now team up with Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama and Keldon Johnson. Interestingly enough, Johnson is currently wearing No. 3, but back when he was drafted by the Spurs in 2019, he chose that number because he was a fan of Paul.
"Growing up, I was the third child," said Johnson back in 2020. "And when I was growing up, Chris Paul was my favorite player. I watched a lot of his highlights when I was younger. I was the third child and it all came in line."
Keldon Johnson teams up with childhood hero
This is a heartwarming story. Johnson obviously looked up to Paul, and the number three was simply a part of his life in many different forms. He was the third child, and his favorite player wore No. 3. But now, he gets a chance to play with his childhood hero, so everything has come full circle. The question is though, will he keep No. 3, or will he give it up for Paul?
No. 3 has been Paul's number throughout his entire career, and it's a big part of his brand, so it might be hard to convince him to give up the number he's worn his entire career. It would be similar to if Kobe Bryant wore a number other than 8 or 24. No. 3 is just a big part of Paul's identity and his career.
Johnson will likely be more than willing to give it up for his idol and find a new number. Paul has been around the league since 2005, while Johnson made his debut in 2019, 14 years after Paul. The legendary point guard could potentially be moved by the story and be willing to give up his old number for a new one, but in all likelihood, Johnson will be the one to have to find a new number.
Either way, the story is heartwarming, and has now come full circle with Johnson finally getting the chance to play with the superstar he grew up idolizing.