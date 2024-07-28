Christopher Morel's instagram story makes Cubs trade all the more painful
By Scott Rogust
Not too long ago, Chicago Cubs team president Jed Hoyer announced that the team would be using the trade deadline to built towards the future instead of the present. With the team sitting far out of a postseason spot, it made sense. But perhaps what shocked the world was the trade they made just days before the July 30 trade deadline.
Multiple reports revealed that the Cubs acquired Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Isaac Paredes, who had been heavily linked to the New York Yankees. In exchange, the Cubs dealt away two prospects, and current third baseman Christopher Morel.
During the team's game against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, cameras for the Marquee Network caught an emotional Morel gathering his things and saying goodbye to his teammates and coaches before departing to join the Rays.
Shortly after leaving Wrigley Field for the last time as a Cubs player, Morel penned a farewell message to the city of Chicago on his Instagram story. Brace yourselves Cubs fans, because it's an emotional one.
"Right now I can't think or speak, tears are coming out, but my soul and my hear will always be in Chicago," writes Morel.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders, and join the discord to get the inside scoop as we near the July 30 MLB trade deadline.
Christopher Morel pens emotional farewell message to Chicago after getting traded to Rays
Morel was always viewed as a player with upside for the Cubs. After all, he was ranked as high as eighth overall in the Cubs farm system back in 2021. Morel possesses power and a strong arm, something that. MLB teams can work with.
But this season has been a struggle for Morel, both at the plate and defensively at third base. Through 103 games, Morel has recorded a .199 batting average, a .302 on-base percentage, a .373 slugging percentage, 18 home runs, 43 runs, 51 RBI, and 72 hits in 362 at-bats. When it comes to playing third base, Morel owns a .946 fielding percentage after recording 47 putouts, 112 assists, and nine errors in 168 total chances.
The Cubs and Hoyer obviously plan to contend for a World Series in the near future. That's evident by acquiring Paredes, who is under team control until the end of the 2027 season. They were comfortable giving up Morel in the trade, feeling that Paredes would be of more immediate help at third base.
As for Morel, he has the chance to refine his game with the Rays, who are notorious for helpimg improve and get the most out of their players.
Even though Morel has the chance to succeed in Tampa, his heart will always be in Chicago.