Cognizant Classic payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse
With a new sponsor and the Honda Classic being no more, golf fans were worried that the 2024 Cognizant Classic was going to be a different tournament entirely on the PGA Tour after Thursday when the world's best were tearing apart PGA National. But as the weekend has started, The Bear Trap and the rest of the course have started to show their teeth yet again.
Avoiding mistakes -- or at least minimizing them -- has been crucial to the 2024 Cognizant Classic, which is seen throughout the top of the leaderboard. It's how the three 54-hole leaders -- a hodgepodge of Shane Lowry, David Skinns and Austin Eckroat, three players with wildly different career trajectories to this point -- separated themselves coming into Sunday. The opposite and compounding mistakes would be why the pre-tournament favorite, Rory McIlroy is not threatening for a win.
That's also true of the 36-hole leader, Bud Cauley, who struggled early and often in his third round to fall back from the lead. But the thing about PGA National and, by proxy, the Cognizant Classic is that things can change in a flash. With the wind, water, and difficult golf course all in play, mistakes are in play on almost every shot, meaning it's anyone's tournament until the trophy's lifted.
But how much prize money does the PGA Tour hand out for surviving (and even thriving) in such a tournament? Let's break down the 2024 Cognizant Classic payout distribution and see how the purse for the regular-field event this week is split up among the 68 players who made the cut.
Cognizant Classic purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse
The winner of the 2024 Cognizant Classic will receive $1.62 million in prize money this week down in Palm Beach, FL. Even with a much-improved field from previous seasons, the tournament is not a signature event on the PGA Tour's calendar, so the payout for the winner and overall is not substantial, but the $9 million purse in total is still a full $900,000 more being handed out to the players than what we saw last week at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Cognizant Classic payout distribution by finishing position in 2024
Finishing Position
Cognizant Classic payout, prize money
Winner
$1.62 million
2nd
$981,000
3rd
$621,000
4th
$441,000
5th
$369,000
6th
$326,250
7th
$303,750
8th
$281,250
9th
$263,250
10th
$245,250
11th
$227,250
12th
$209,250
13th
$191,250
14th
$173,250
15th
$164,250
16th
$155,250
17th
$146,250
18th
$137,250
19th
$128,350
20th
$119,350
21st
$110,250
22nd
$101,250
23rd
$94,050
24th
$86,850
25th
$79,650
26th
$72,450
27th
$69,750
28th
$67,050
29th
$64,350
30th
$61,650
31st
$58,950
32nd
$56,250
33rd
$53,550
34th
$51,300
35th
$49,050
36th
$46,800
37th
$44,550
38th
$42,750
39th
$40,950
40th
$39,150
41st
$37,350
42nd
$35,550
43rd
$33,750
44th
$31,950
45th
$30,150
46th
$28,350
47tb
$26,550
48th
$25,110
49th
$23,850
50th
$23,130
51st
$22,590
52nd
$22,050
53rd
$21,690
54th
$21,330
55th
$21,150
56th
$20,970
57th
$20,790
58th
$20,610
59th
$20,430
60th
$20,250
61st
$20,070
62nd
$19,890
63rd
$19,710
64th
$19,530
65th
$19,350
66th
$19,170
67th
$18,890
68th
$18,810
It's still the Top 22 finishers at the 2024 Cognizant Classic that will receive at least six-figures in prize money this week, which no one can be mad at. Even if it isn't a signature event, if you play well, it can be a great asset for your bank account. Though winning the event and coming away with $1.62 million is, of course, the goal of every player who teed it up this week.