Cognizant Classic payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse

By Cody Williams

The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Round Three
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Round Three / Douglas P. DeFelice/GettyImages
With a new sponsor and the Honda Classic being no more, golf fans were worried that the 2024 Cognizant Classic was going to be a different tournament entirely on the PGA Tour after Thursday when the world's best were tearing apart PGA National. But as the weekend has started, The Bear Trap and the rest of the course have started to show their teeth yet again.

Avoiding mistakes -- or at least minimizing them -- has been crucial to the 2024 Cognizant Classic, which is seen throughout the top of the leaderboard. It's how the three 54-hole leaders -- a hodgepodge of Shane Lowry, David Skinns and Austin Eckroat, three players with wildly different career trajectories to this point -- separated themselves coming into Sunday. The opposite and compounding mistakes would be why the pre-tournament favorite, Rory McIlroy is not threatening for a win.

That's also true of the 36-hole leader, Bud Cauley, who struggled early and often in his third round to fall back from the lead. But the thing about PGA National and, by proxy, the Cognizant Classic is that things can change in a flash. With the wind, water, and difficult golf course all in play, mistakes are in play on almost every shot, meaning it's anyone's tournament until the trophy's lifted.

But how much prize money does the PGA Tour hand out for surviving (and even thriving) in such a tournament? Let's break down the 2024 Cognizant Classic payout distribution and see how the purse for the regular-field event this week is split up among the 68 players who made the cut.

Cognizant Classic purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the 2024 Cognizant Classic will receive $1.62 million in prize money this week down in Palm Beach, FL. Even with a much-improved field from previous seasons, the tournament is not a signature event on the PGA Tour's calendar, so the payout for the winner and overall is not substantial, but the $9 million purse in total is still a full $900,000 more being handed out to the players than what we saw last week at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Cognizant Classic payout distribution by finishing position in 2024

Finishing Position

Cognizant Classic payout, prize money

Winner

$1.62 million

2nd

$981,000

3rd

$621,000

4th

$441,000

5th

$369,000

6th

$326,250

7th

$303,750

8th

$281,250

9th

$263,250

10th

$245,250

11th

$227,250

12th

$209,250

13th

$191,250

14th

$173,250

15th

$164,250

16th

$155,250

17th

$146,250

18th

$137,250

19th

$128,350

20th

$119,350

21st

$110,250

22nd

$101,250

23rd

$94,050

24th

$86,850

25th

$79,650

26th

$72,450

27th

$69,750

28th

$67,050

29th

$64,350

30th

$61,650

31st

$58,950

32nd

$56,250

33rd

$53,550

34th

$51,300

35th

$49,050

36th

$46,800

37th

$44,550

38th

$42,750

39th

$40,950

40th

$39,150

41st

$37,350

42nd

$35,550

43rd

$33,750

44th

$31,950

45th

$30,150

46th

$28,350

47tb

$26,550

48th

$25,110

49th

$23,850

50th

$23,130

51st

$22,590

52nd

$22,050

53rd

$21,690

54th

$21,330

55th

$21,150

56th

$20,970

57th

$20,790

58th

$20,610

59th

$20,430

60th

$20,250

61st

$20,070

62nd

$19,890

63rd

$19,710

64th

$19,530

65th

$19,350

66th

$19,170

67th

$18,890

68th

$18,810

It's still the Top 22 finishers at the 2024 Cognizant Classic that will receive at least six-figures in prize money this week, which no one can be mad at. Even if it isn't a signature event, if you play well, it can be a great asset for your bank account. Though winning the event and coming away with $1.62 million is, of course, the goal of every player who teed it up this week.

