College Football Playoff committee will consider Jim Harbaugh’s absence in any Michigan loss
A member of the College Football Playoff selection committee unveiled how they will evaluate the Michigan Wolverines for future rankings.
By Scott Rogust
The college football world waited to hear some sort of announcement from the Big Ten regarding any punishment for the Michigan Wolverines football program. The NCAA revealed information that former analyst Connor Stallions and others were scouting future opponents off-campus, which is against the rules and stole their signs. Even though the investigation has yet to be completed by the NCAA, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti was expected to announce a punishment on Friday.
Sure enough, Petitti announced that head coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended for Michigan's final three games. Although he can't stand on the sidelines for those games, he can coach in the days prior to those contests. Michigan players and alumni, current and past, are furious about the decision due to the investigation not being finished and that it is going down during the team's tough stretch of the season.
More importantly, they might feel it could affect their College Football Playoff plans.
Action Network insider Brett McMurphy spoke with College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock, who told the outlet that the selection committee will take into consideration how the Wolverines play without Harbaugh.
College Football Playoff selection committee to take Jim Harbaugh's absence for Michigan for future rankings
The CFP selection committee meets every Tuesday to reveal their Top 25 rankings. This began on Oct. 31 and will end on Selection Sunday, Dec. 3, following the conclusion of the conference championship games.
For Michigan, they play the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, the 5-4 Maryland Terrapins in Week 12, and the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 13. This is a pivotal stretch for the Wolverines, as they hold the No. 3 ranking and sit in a Playoff spot. If they were to win out, they would represent the East Division in the Big Ten Championship Game.
On Friday night, Michigan and Harbaugh tried to obtain a temporary restraining order to get the head coach on the sidelines for the Penn State game. They stated, via ESPN, that banning Harbaugh "would cause irreparable harm to the coach, the players, and the university." Even though they tried their damnedest, it didn't pan out for them.
ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported that Harbaugh and Michigan were unable to receive a hearing before Saturday's noon kickoff, thus meaning the coach could not bed on the sidelines. However, there will be a hearing on Friday, Nov. 17. With that, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore took over head coaching duties during the Penn State contest.
We'll see if Harbaugh can get that temporary restraining order before next week's Maryland game. If Harbaugh's suspension is to be upheld, the CFP selection committee says they will take each Michigan game without the head coach into consideration.