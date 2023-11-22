College football rankings 2023: CFB media reacts to Week 13 CFP rankings
The College Football Playoff rankings won't take their final form for a few weeks but, as the Selection Committee prepared their Top 25 college football rankings ahead of Week 13 and rivalry week, there was plenty of drama throughout the past week that could shake up things in these CFP rankings and beyond.
Perhaps the biggest news out of Week 12 was Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis suffering a gruesome and devastating knee injury that ends his season. The Seminoles had been ranked No. 4 since the first CFP rankings were released and still won over North Alabama to move to 11-0 on the season. However, their prospects are lessened without Travis.
Meanwhile, right behind the Noles, the previously No. 5-ranked Washington Huskies passed another major test in the Pac-12, this time on the road in Corvallis for a massive Top 12 clash. Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies had to battle the elements, but they gritted out a two-point win, one that impressed with the style that they won with.
That all led up to Tuesday night's reveal of the latest College Football Playoff rankings from the committee. Some believed Washington would leap Florida State (on merit, not due to the Travis injury). Others wondered what would happen elsewhere. So how did the Top 25 shake out and get shaken up? Let's take a look and then see what the college football media thought of the rankings.
College football rankings: Week 13 CFP Top 25
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Michigan Wolverines
- Washington Huskies
- Florida State Seminoles
- Oregon Ducks
- Texas Longhorns
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Missouri Tigers
- Louisville Cardinals
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Oklahoma Sooners
- LSU Tigers
- Arizona Wildcats
- Oregon State Beavers
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Kansas State Wildcats
- Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Tennessee Volunteers
- NC State Wolfpack
- Tulane Green Wave
- Clemson Tigers
- Liberty Flames
Yes, the big news is obviously Washington jumping into the Top 4! But the back end is equally interesting.
For starters, NC State and Clemson now being ranked is a big win for the ACC. Moreover, the fact that Utah is now outside of the Top 25 weakens the resumé for Oregon at No. 6 as that was a signature win. And shouts out to the undefeated Liberty Flames, ranked for the first time this season, and nipping at Tulane's heels for the New Year's Six spot given to the top-ranked Group of 5 champion.
CFB media reacts to CFP rankings with Washington leaping into Top 4
Naturally, the college footbal media had plenty of thoughts about the new CFP rankings.
So much will be decided still during rivalry week, though. Ohio State-Michigan, Oregon-Oregon State and other tricky spots for Playoff contenders -- and that's before we even get to the possible fallout of conference championship weekend! It's a lot of chaos still on the board, ready to wreak havoc. But for now, this is where the Top 25 (and more importantly the Top 4) currently stand.