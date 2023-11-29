Fansided

College football rankings 2023: CFB media reacts to Week 14 CFP rankings

By Cody Williams

Ohio State v Michigan
Ohio State v Michigan / Ezra Shaw/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Conference championship weekend is all that stands between college football fans and bowl season -- and, of course, the College Football Playoff. That normally gives us a much clearer picture of who the Selection Committee believes is the Top 4 teams in the country. However, the 2023 season has actually given a historically little amount of clarity regarding that going into this final week.

However, we did get a big help in figuring out the Top 4 in the penultimate CFP rankings that were set to be revealed on Tuesday night with what happened in Rivalry Week. The most vital result was Michigan, for the third straight time, topping rival Ohio State in The Game. That had everyone expecting the Wolverines to jump up to No. 2, but left questions about how far the Buckeyes would fall.

Beyond that, though, other big questions were answered. The Washington Huskies survived in the Apple Cup to complete a perfect regular season, setting up a rematch with Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game with a College Football Playoff berth likely on the line. Meanwhile, Florida State survived their rivalry game in The Swamp in the first full game without Jordan Travis with a gritty win.

So what did the CFP Selection Committee see this weekend as they put together the Top 25 for the next-to-last College Football Playoff rankings? Let's take a look before we see what the college football media had to say about the latest CFP rankings.

College football rankings: Week 14 CFP Top 25

  1. Georgia Bulldogs
  2. Michigan Wolverines
  3. Washington Huskies
  4. Florida State Seminoles
  5. Oregon Ducks
  6. Ohio State Buckeyes
  7. Texas Longhorns
  8. Alabama Crimson Tide
  9. Missouri Tigers
  10. Penn State Nittany Lions
  11. Ole Miss Rebels
  12. Oklahoma Sooners
  13. LSU Tigers
  14. Louisville Cardinals
  15. Arizona Wildcats
  16. Iowa Hawkeyes
  17. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  18. Oklahoma State Cowboys
  19. NC State Wolfpack
  20. Oregon State Beavers
  21. Tennessee Volunteers
  22. Tulane Green Wave
  23. Clemson Tigers
  24. Liberty Flames
  25. Kansas State Wildcats

CFB media reacts to pre-conference championship CFP rankings

Honestly, there weren't many surprises. However, the majority of the media was reacting to the placement of Ohio State within the Top 25. While it's unlikely, there is still a chaos scenario where the Buckeyes could have a case to make the Playoff. That's a big note that people will certainly have to keep an eye on over conference championship weekend.

Alas, we won't have the full picture figured out until we get to see these conference championship games play out. We haven't had full chaos in a week yet, but let's absolutely buckle in because it's coming in this final week before Selection Sunday.

Next. Tyler Van Dyke transfer destinations. Tyler Van Dyke transfer portal rumors: 5 best destinations. dark

Home/College Football Rankings