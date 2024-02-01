Commanders player recruits Micah Parsons to Washington after Dan Quinn hire
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson recruited Micah Parsons to DC after they hired Cowboys coordinator Dan Quinn.
By Mark Powell
The Washington Commanders hired Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their next head coach on Thursday afternoon. Quinn is the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons (where he made the Super Bowl), and helped the Cowboys defense reach new heights during his tenure in Dallas. FanSided's John Buhler graded the hire a B-:
"There are things I like about the Quinn hiring. First, he will assemble a great staff. He did so in Atlanta and he will do so now in Washington. Second, the Commanders will absolutely be taking a quarterback No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Quinn had great success in Atlanta when he had Matt Ryan under center for him. And third, he carries with him a big chip on his shoulder after the Falcons."
Buhler also pointed out the Quinn was not Washington's first choice. Ben Johnson was, and that takes some of the praise away from adding Quinn, which he does not deserve.
Commanders wideout Jahan Dotson recruits Micah Parsons
Nonetheless, Washington's players seem to be taking to the new hire, with Jahan Dotson even recruiting current Cowboys star Micah Parsons to the rival Commanders.
Parsons has two years left on his rookie deal, as the Cowboys will surely pick up his option given his productivity. A trade isn't happening, but that doesn't take away from Parsons past comments, as mentioned by Dotson on X above.
"Dan's my guy," Parsons told reporters. "And if he do leave me, it's always love. He might take me with him, you never know."
For now, we do know. Parsons isn't going anywhere, and whoever replaces Quinn will get a chance to coach one of the best pass rushes and overall defenses in football. Al Harris could be an early in-house frontrunner, as I pointed out this afternoon.