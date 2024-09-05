Contrasting fortunes for Celtic and Rangers in UEFA Women's Champions League qualifiers
By StevieMac
One of the benefits of success in the Scottish Women's Premier League (SWPL) is entry into the UEFA Champions League competition. Celtic, as last season's SWPL winners, and runners-up Rangers, are both included in the 72 clubs competing. However, it’s a tough battle through qualifying rounds to reach the glory and money that comes from competing in the Group Stage phase.
The advantage of entering as SWPL champions is evident from the draw in Qualification Round 1. Celtic do face some tough opponents in their draw section. Rangers are in with many of the women’s elite teams and potentially had a much harder path to navigate.
That’s where the contrast in fortunes between the two Glasgow sides plays out. Celtic faced Finnish side KuPS in their Round 1 Qualifier on Wednesday morning. Despite going a goal behind they pulled level after 64 minutes and eventually secured a 3-1 win after extra time.
Celtic win through as Rangers hopes smashed
That was largely due to a hat-trick from striker Saoirse Noonan. She came on as a substitute after 62 minutes but made a great and quick impact. Noonan only signed for the hoops in the summer but is showing her value already. Celtic now face FC Gintra of Lithuania who beat Moldovan side Anenii Noi 5-0 in their Round 1 tie.
Rangers' draw paired them with Arsenal in their round 1 matchup. They would have known it was a challenging opponent but they held out hope given their fine goal-scoring form in the SWPL, with 43 goals in the first five matches. The Champions League is a step up from that, even at this qualification stage. Arsenal were playing their first competitive match of the season but were prepared well having missed out on reaching the group stage last season.
The Gunners took a firm first step towards that with an emphatic 6-0 win over Rangers with Caitlin Foord scoring four. Arsenal go on to face Rosenborg on Saturday. The Norwegians beat Atletico Madrid on penalties after a 2-2 draw and extra time. Rangers and Atletico meet in a third-place playoff.
For Rangers, that European dream is smashed by that result, for this season anyway. Celtic will hope they can win through at the weekend to reach Round 2. Victory will bring a two-legged tie with the winner progressing to the lucrative 16-team group stage. There are no easy ties, but they have avoided the bigger teams with this draw.