Corbin Burnes teases Orioles fans just enough into thinking he might return
In the 2023 offseason, the Baltimore Orioles made an all-in kind of move, trading a pair of exciting prospects in Joey Ortiz and D.L. Hall along with a draft pick in exchange for Corbin Burnes. As good as Burnes is, it was always interesting to see the Orioles be comfortable trading exciting prospects for only one guaranteed year of Burnes who is set to hit free agency at the end of the 2024 campaign.
For much of this season, the deal has looked like a win-win. Burnes has been his usual elite self, and Ortiz has looked like a future star for the Brewers. The only concern, of course, is that this could only be one year of Burnes in Baltimore. If that's the case, the deal sways way more in Milwaukee's favor.
The Orioles having new ownership in place gave O's fans hope that perhaps this would be a long-term marriage, but Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic essentially crushed those dreams by saying Burnes will not be back in 2025.
Despite that rumor, Burnes gave Orioles fans the slightest bit of hope of an agreement taking place.
Corbin Burnes does just enough to get Orioles fans excited about a potential return
Burnes seems to really enjoy being an Oriole, and it's tough to blame him. The team is fun and should only get better with how young it is. Camden Yards is one of the most beautiful ballparks in the majors. The fans are awesome when the team is competitive. There really is nothing to complain about.
While Burnes might like it in Baltimore, liking it only means so much. Burnes, like so many others, is represented by Scott Boras. He's almost certainly going to be after the most money possible. Even with new ownership in place, are we sure that the Orioles would be the highest bidder for Burnes' services?
In all likelihood, any Burnes deal will start in the $200 million range and could even get close to or surpass the $300 million mark. He's that good, and pitching is that expensive. Would the Orioles really outbid teams that play in the biggest markets for Burnes when they'll also have to pay their young stars at some point?
This Orioles fan said it best. Burnes might like Baltimore, and the Orioles certainly would want him back, but how realistic is it? This feels more like Burnes stringing them along rather than the Orioles having a legitimate shot here.
Sure, if Burnes likes Baltimore so much to the point where he'd be willing to take a discount, a deal might take place. Barring that, though, Burnes saying what he said feels like an unfortunate tease.