Cowboys backup keeps feeding into ridiculous Patrick Mahomes comparison
Trey Lance isn't even guaranteed to be the Dallas Cowboys' primary backup quarterback behind Dak Prescott in the 2024 season. He's set for a battle with veteran Cooper Rush in training camp for that job. And yet, the former Top 5 pick by the 49ers is still making sure the once-present Patrick Mahomes comparisons don't go unfed.
For the second straight offseason, Lance has been working with a private QB coach, Jeff Christensen, to try and help improve his footwork and mechanics. Christensen, however, is more famous for also being the private coach of Mahomes amid his rise to immediate and immense success with the Kansas City Chiefs.
We saw Lance do the same last offseason, the time when the Cowboys ultimately traded a fourth-round pick to San Francisco for the former No. 3 overall pick. Obviously, we didn't get to see all that much come from it. But now with the Dak Prescott contract situation reaching dangerous points on the timeline before he becomes a free agent in 2025, it feels a bit more important.
Coming into the draft and after the 49ers selected Lance third overall in 2021, the North Dakota State product drew some comparisons to Mahomes given his physical tools but overall raw profile, though much more so than the Chiefs QB when he was coming out of Texas Tech as a draft prospect.
Those comparisons have obviously since dissipated quite a bit as Lance was ultimately usurped on the 49ers by Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy, leading to his trade to the Cowboys. However, with his rookie contract nearly at an end, Lance is still looking to find a place in the NFL, starting wtih backing up Prescott in Dallas.
In eight regular season games in which Lance has appeared in to this point (all with the Niners), he has a 54.9% completion rate with 797 passing yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He's also rushed 54 times for 235 yards and a touchdown when he's played as well.
Lance, however, did not spend the 2023 preseason with the Cowboys but played in two games for the 49ers, completing 22-of-33 passes for 285 yards for two touchdowns and an interception. He'll have that opportunity to prove himself to Dallas this offseason, however, which he's obviously putting in the work to try and make the most of.
Having said that, Lance feels like another piece of the puzzle that feeds into the ever-present drama with America's Team. Working with Mahomes' coach may be a good choice to try and get his mechanics and footwork right given his inexperience as he came into the league. But at the same time, it only adds to the spotlight that's on this QB room and a franchise that's seemingly always mired in some sort of turmoil.
This isn't really Lance's fault at all but he also isn't trying to avoid the Mahomes comp that now seems ridiculous by working with Christensen. And it'll surely be something that's brought up this preseason and until (if he does, it should be said) Prescott signs his new deal.