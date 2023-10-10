The real reason Cowboys won't cut Dak Prescott this offseason
There is one gigantic reason why the Dallas Cowboys won't move on from quarterback Dak Prescott this offseason.
By Scott Rogust
The Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday Night Football this past week looking to beat the San Francisco 49ers to show that they are a legitimate team. Instead, the team was blown out 42-10 to fall to 3-2 on the year. Quarterback Dak Prescott was one of the main reasons why the team lost, as he threw three brutal interceptions and couldn't do much against the 49ers' defense.
Following this loss, some Cowboys fans announced that they were "done" with Prescott as their quarterback, and hoping that the team would move on from him. Well, it wouldn't happen this offseason, and for a good reason. And that's not due to team owner Jerry Jones' persistence that Prescott can bring the team to the Super Bowl.
As ESPN NFL Draft insider Matt Miller points out, if the Cowboys were to release Prescott from his contract or trade him next offseason, he would count for $62 million against the cap.
Dak Prescott's contract would prevent Cowboys from moving on from QB
That's a huge reason right there. But it's important to note that the 2024 season will be Prescott's last under his current contract, where he will become a free agent afterward. So, that would be their out, but that's what Jones wants to do.
During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones reiterated that he fully believes Prescott can be the quarterback that leads them to the Super Bowl.
"I completely believe we have the quarterback that can take us where we want to go. … Dak Prescott is a quarterback that can get us to the Super Bowl," said Jones, h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic. "And that’s the way that’s going to be."
The real question is if Trey Lance, the former 49ers quarterback they acquired this offseason will eventually see playing time if Prescott's struggles carry over in the coming weeks.
Against the 49ers, Prescott completed 14-of-24 pass attempts for 153 yards, one touchdown, and the aforementioned three interceptions. On the year, Prescott has thrown for 1,061 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions on a 69.4 completion percentage.
Prescott and the Cowboys will look to right the ship next Monday when they face the Los Angeles Chargers.