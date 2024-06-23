Cowboys drama reaches soap opera levels thanks to Mike McCarthy and Jerry Jones
By Mark Powell
Tensions are running high in Dallas. The Cowboys owe contract extensions to the likes of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons. They're coming off yet another disappointing playoff exit in the Wild Card round against the Green Bay Packers. And, evidently, head coach Mike McCarthy has a tumultuous relationship with owner Jerry Jones.
Yes, the report on Jones and McCarthy's relationship is the cherry on top of what's been a soap opera-level offseason for the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas has far more important things to worry about, namely Prescott's extension and their own roster ahead of training camp, but instead they're getting caught in the weeds. What else is new?
Per a report from Tyler Dunne of Go Long, McCarthy feels as though Jones undermines him.
"[McCarthy’s] doing it the best he can," a former Cowboys personnel man noted, per Dunne. "Some of the people I’ve talked to have said that he’s getting fed up with it a little bit...It’s hard. I feel bad for Dak. I think Dak’s a really good quarterback who is capable of taking a team to the Super Bowl. He’s got to overcome a lot of things."
Mike McCarthy and Jerry Jones have a negative relationship with Cowboys
McCarthy's entering the final year of his contract and Jones hasn't offered him any sort of extension. That sort of doom and gloom hanging over a franchise is never a good thing. Even if Jones gave McCarthy a one-year extension -- as to prevent him from literally coaching for his job this season -- it'd be a nice gesture. Instead, McCarthy is on the clock, and he's feeling the heat. Dunne's Cowboys source agreed.
"At least give him a one-year extension. You may not have to give him another five years, but at least extend them out one year and extend out all the coaches one year to give them a level of security," the anonymous Cowboys source said, per Dunne.
The biggest issue any football pundit should have with the Cowboys is obvious -- it's never about football with them. The best teams in the NFL keep their focus on the on-field product, even when it's to their detriment in the court of public opinion. Look no further than the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Yet, that's not how Jones operates. He's a walking reality show -- a soap opera, if you will -- and his mess with McCarthy is just the next chapter.