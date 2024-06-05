Cowboys' latest free-agency connection shows us how badly Jerry Jones messed up again
By John Buhler
Jerry Jones is dipping his toes into Al Davis territory, if he hasn't done so already... Although the Dallas Cowboys have been an utter cash cow since he bought the team some 35 years ago, they haven't really won diddly poo in about 30 years. They print more cash than the Federal Reserve, but for entirely different reasons, unless you work or root for them, you cannot stand either enterprise.
For years, Dallas has been able to retain its nationwide fanbase, mostly because the franchise drafts well and retains many of its top players. Well, they have to find a way to pay Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Zack Martin and then some. We have seen the Joneses do basically nothing in those regards. It would not shock me if Martin calls it a career after what will likely be another disappointing season.
The one thing the Cowboys have tried to do this offseason, and failed at catastrophically, is revamp its running back room. Well, they cut Ezekiel Elliott a year ago, only to re-sign him this offseason. They tagged his successor Tony Pollard, only to let him walk in free agency to the Tennessee Titans. With Elliott back and Deuce Vaughn changing positions, we have ourselves a bunch of Rico Dowdles here.
To make matters worse, the Cowboys have now been connected to former Florida State standout Cam Akers this late into free agency by Bleacher Report's Alex Kay. He had his moments with the Los Angeles Rams at least initially, but injuries and a lack of productivity made me forget that he played with the Minnesota Vikings most recently. I honestly have no idea what the Cowboys are even doing at this point. They are a hot mess.
Once again, Jones got in the way of this team actually doing what it needs to do to contend in 2024.
Jerry Jones screwed the pooch addressing Dallas Cowboys' biggest need
While I would say that the Cowboys currently have the talent to make the playoffs out of the NFC next year, there is nothing but unknowns regarding this team heading into 2025. Lamb, Martin and Prescott are all on the final years of their contracts. The same thing applies to head coach Mike McCarthy, who feels like a lame duck being boiled alive in a Salvation Army kettle for Thanksgiving.
For so many reasons, this is the year to just get it done for the Cowboys. Unfortunately, they won't because this is who they are. America's glorified hype machine continues to run on headlines and being in the news cycle for pretty much every reason under the sun besides winning championships. It is exhausting, I know. The worst part in all of this is proper planning could have done them wonders.
If they got out ahead of this by giving McCarthy a one-year extension, Prescott a new deal, Lamb a contract worthy of his production and some assurances beyond 2024 that things will be okay for guys like Martin who are on the fence already, this team would be humming, baby! Truth be told, that was never Jones' intention. He wants to be the biggest star in Dallas. He has become a new Al Davis.
The Cowboys being tied to Akers this late into the free agency process is so beyond embarrassing.