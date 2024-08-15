Cowboys optics of latest roster moves are even more damaging to Jerry Jones
By Lior Lampert
After a relatively quiet offseason from a roster transaction perspective, the Dallas Cowboys made two moves in 12 hours. First, they pulled off a rare in-division trade with the New York Giants, landing veteran defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. Then, they signed edge rusher Carl Lawson.
The two transactions from Dallas signal a concerted effort to bolster their defense up front. Albeit an area of need for the team, the additions of Phillips and Lawson accentuate the more prominent problems the Cowboys currently face.
Sure, Phillips and Lawson are good players who presumably plug holes for the Cowboys. But when your two best players are in dragged-out, well-chronicled contract negotiations, taking on more salary isn't a great look -- to put it kindly. Dallas finds themselves in this position amid their stalemates with Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott and All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones has shown a concerning lack of urgency, which didn't amuse Lamb. Recent tone-deaf comments from the Dallas proprietor regarding the ongoing situation with the star wideout irked Prescott.
With that in mind, the acquisitions of Phillips and Lawson seemingly happened at a strange, tension-filled time. Perhaps nothing is more emblematic of Jones' ineptitude. Regardless, it's tough to swallow as Cowboys Nation waits patiently for the Prescott/Lamb sagas to settle.
Optics of Cowboys' latest roster moves highlight the futility of Jerry Jones
Rather than using the resources they devoted to Phillips and Lawson to pay Lamb and Prescott, Jones only further complicates matters. It's very fitting for the Cowboys' lead executive and financier but discouraging nonetheless.
Lawson has proven he could be a reliable contributor when healthy, amassing at least five sacks in four of his six years as a pro. He was limited to seven and six games, respectively, in the seasons he didn't reach that total.
Meanwhile, Phillips gives Dallas a reliable rotational nose tackle and insurance in case 2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith's struggles continue in his second NFL campaign.
Still, Cowboys fans will never be able to appreciate Lawson and Phillips' contributions if they jeopardize the status of Lamb or Prescott, and understandably so.