A Cowboys-Steelers trade to eliminate all talk of Ezekiel Elliott reunion
The Pittsburgh Steelers can put an end to the Dallas Cowboys' RB panic.
The Dallas Cowboys' offseason strategy has been ... difficult to decipher. Fresh off another postseason disappointment, Jerry Jones has been uncharacteristically passive. One glaring position of need is running back, and Dallas' lack of initiative on that front has been mildly confusing.
Last season was the best of Dak Prescott's career, but the Cowboys have always been reliant on a strong run game. Tony Pollard left for the Tennessee Titans, opening the door for Dallas to target a number of high-level replacements. Derrick Henry, Joe Mixon, Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Aaron Jones. All were there for the taking, and the Cowboys seldom managed more than a faint whisper in the rumor mill.
Now, there is renewed speculation about a potential reunion between Dallas and their once-beloved prince, Ezekiel Elliott. After a passable season as the New England Patriots' backup, Zeke might still have gas in the tank. He's not bell cow material anymore, but right now the Cowboys' options at running back boil down to Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn. So, something is better than nothing.
Dallas could opt to add a running back via the NFL Draft. Frankly, with how the position is valued today, that could be the smartest choice. Plenty of starting-level backs are unearthed on day two or three of the draft. Or, rather than sulking back to their ex, the Cowboys can cook up a trade.
One potentially willing partner? The Pittsburgh Steelers.
Steelers-Cowboys trade to solve Dallas' RB problem
It shouldn't take much to pry Najee Harris away from Pittsburgh. The former first-round pick is entering the final year of his contract, worth $4.2 million, with a club option for $6.8 million in 2025. There's a strong chance the Cowboys wouldn't exercise the club option, so even a fourth-round pick could be a little rich.
With Harris, there is an undeniable talent and pedigree. He has a Pro Bowl on his resumé and he was steadfastly deployed as the Steelers' primary running back last season. That said, Jaylen Warren was significantly more impactful in his limited reps, averaging 5.3 yards per carry compared to Harris' 4.1 YPC. Pittsburgh surely prefers another by-committee approach, but it could be time to cement Warren as the headliner.
As for Dallas, any semblance of established talent would be nice. Dowdle has been fine in a change-of-pace role over the last few years, but he is hardly RB1 material. Deuce Vaughn is a fan favorite, but burdening him with extended reps could be a recipe for disaster.
Harris is a strong, physical runner who can manage a heavy workload. He's definitely still better than Zeke, whose YPC dropped to 3.5 last season. At 26 years old, Harris has eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing in each of his three NFL seasons. He ran for 1,035 yards and eight touchdowns last season, adding an additional 170 yards as a pass-catcher.
The Cowboys can feel good about Harris as RB1 going into the season, with Dowdle and Vaughn reduced to more favorable complementary roles. One could argue that Dallas should have been a bit more financially bold with so many top-shelf running backs available, but Harris qualifies as a solid consolation prize after a quiet free agency period.