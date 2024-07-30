Suspected Cubs trade chip gives away Jed Hoyer's deadline strategy
By Austin Owens
Going into the trade deadline, the Chicago Cubs are in last place (11 games out) in the National League Central. However, as much of a battle as the NL Wild Card is, they are only six games out of a postseason spot.
With the position they are currently in, they seem like a team that should be setting their sights on 2025 rather than pushing to make up their deficit. Leading up to the deadline, there have been several names mentioned as potential trade candidates on the Cubs roster but it sounds like none of them will be available.
Jameson Taillon has not been approached about potential trade
The two biggest names that have been linked to trade talks on the Chicago Cubs roster are outfielder Cody Bellinger and starting pitcher Jameson Taillon. However, that appears to be all it has been, just talk.
According to Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, the Cubs organization has not approached Tallion about any potential deals to this point.
With multiple teams searching for starting pitching, the Cubs almost out of contention and veteran Jameson Taillon peforming the way he is so far this season, you would have to think there have been inquiries on the right-hander.
Taillon has two years of club control left on his contact which would make him that much more intriguing to other organizations. However, he does also have a no-trade clause that includes 10 teams that could make it a little more challenging to deal him.
Don't expect teams to give up on prying Taillon away from the Cubs but for him to be dealt, it appears that Cubs president Jed Hoyer would have to experience a change of heart. The Cubs may actually surprise a lot of people before 6 p.m. ET tonight.