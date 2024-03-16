D.J. Moore drops cold-hearted reaction on social media to Justin Fields trade
D.J. Moore sure didn't let his emotions get to him over seeing his teammate move to a new team.
By Josh Wilson
Just a day after the Pittsburgh Steelers cleared their backup quarterback role by trading Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles, they brought in a new player to play second fiddle to Russell Wilson: Justin Fields.
Ian Rapoport had the news on Saturday that Fields was going to the Steelers in exchange for a sixth-round pick that could turn into a fourth-round pick based on playing time. The Chicago Bears pave the way to pick a new quarterback in the NFL Draft.
Fields appeared to be a possible fit with the Atlanta Falcons or Steelers at the start of the offseason. After the Falcons moved forward with Kirk Cousins in free agency, things opened up for Fields to Pittsburgh. But when they added Russell Wilson, it felt momentarily improbable.
Now, Fields is off to Steel City.
His former teammate, wide receiver D.J. Moore had an instant reaction to the deal.
D.J. Moore has a cold-hearted reaction to Justin Fields trade
On X (formerly Twitter), D.J. Moore had a simple statement minutes after the Fields trade was reported:
"Business is Business," was all Moore felt that needed to be said. A few days ago, Moore dropped a cryptic emoji-based Tweet that had fans confused. While who knows if it's related, one has to at least ask the question knowing what we know now.
It's a trope that's repeated anytime a player signs a betrayal-type contract or is traded to another team. "It's just a business."
While maybe true, that doesn't mean these moves don't have a layer of emotion and human interest to them. Moore's decision to look only at the business side of it feels a little cold-hearted.
That said, Moore too just lost a teammate, and if his means of coping is just looking through the lens of, "it's just the team working its business," it certainly might make that news more absorbable. Hard to blame him if he's taking that perspective, since, who knows, maybe one of these days it'll be him on the other side of such a situation.
Plus, Fields now gets a welcome change of scenery after a bumpy start to his career in Chicago the last several seasons.
For now, Moore can look ahead to next season, where he'll likely be catching passes from the assumed No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Caleb Williams.