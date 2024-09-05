Dallas Cowboys predictions for the 2024 NFL season: Division finish, playoff chances, number of wins and more
By Criss Partee
Entering every new NFL season there’s so much promise for all 32 teams even for those who’s fan bases know their team will be out of the race by October. The Dallas Cowboys are a curious case as the hype machine usually starts in the spring and doesn’t stop until mid-January. That’s usually around the time these Cowboys are eliminated from the postseason.
Dallas brings back many of the same pieces with a few new faces or old ones returning to the team like Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys will start two rookies on the offensive line including at left tackle, the position Tyron Smith held down for over a decade.
There is also a new defensive coordinator in town as Mike Zimmer takes over for Dan Quinn. The Cowboys also have a few rookies who will either start or get significant playing time for coach Zimmer’s defense. So, many moving parts for Dallas; so let’s get these predictions going for the 2024 campaign.
How the Cowboys will finish in the division
The NFC East seems to transform itself every now and then to the point where it’s to predict some years. One season it’s a two-team race, another year three teams might make the playoffs and one year we even saw a team (Washington-2020) win it at 7-9. Dallas has won 12 games in each of the last three seasons, finishing as division champs twice.
Looking at the division heading into the 2024 campaign, it’s hard to see the Cowboys finishing any worse than second place and not at least being a wild-card team. The Giants chose to pay Daniel Jones over Saquon Barkley and now he’s in Philadelphia. Washington has promising talent but has a new head coach (former Cowboys DC Dan Quinn) with a rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels running the show.
Barring some unforeseen disaster, Dallas will be in the hunt for the division once again. However, they’ll most likely end the season a game or two behind the Eagles. This year the Cowboys are looking at a second-place finish to a revamped Philly squad looking to bounce back after crumbling late last season.
How many wins for Dallas in 2024?
Jerry Jones’ team is tied for the 12thtoughest schedule in the league according to CBS Sports. While the Cowboys begin the season on the road against Cleveland, they should benefit from having nine home games. Having won double-digit games the past three years, there’s a good chance the Cowboys could make that a four-peat.
Although Dallas may win double-digit games again, this doesn’t mean 12 is automatic. The Cowboys have six or seven games on the schedule, which should be sure bets. Then again, these are the Cowboys, and they’ll have at least one if not two games they will likely lose that they shouldn’t. Like that debacle in Arizona last season.
If the Cowboys can beat the teams they’re supposed to (Giants, Commanders, Panthers, etc.), then double-digit wins shouldn’t be an issue. Even if they drop that one, we all know they shouldn’t, this team is one of the most talented again and will be in the postseason mix. Expect to see a primarily healthy Dallas squad right around 11 wins this year.
Is a deep playoff run in the cards?
As long as Dak Prescott is on the field for most of the snaps this season, the Cowboys should be a lock to make their fourth consecutive postseason appearance. Unfortunately, making it doesn’t guarantee a deep run like we saw in January when Green Bay marched into Big D and stomped them out.
These Cowboys have been phenomenal the past few years in the regular season but continue to hit a roadblock the deeper they trek into January. One way to avoid that this time around is to go the opposite direction (if possible) of the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs. The Niners have taken the last two playoff meetings, winning one at home and one in Dallas.
Hopefully, the Prescott contract situation won’t detract from what the team wants to get done on the field. Micah Parsons is also seeking an extension and after CeeDee Lamb inked his four-year,$136 million deal ($100 million guaranteed), this could cause some underlying tension amongst teammates.
What it really comes down to is the Cowboys being the third or fourth-best team in the NFC. They still cannot hang with the 49ers; the Eagles may jump them again this season and the Lions and Packers will also figure in down the stretch. There’s a good possibility Dallas isn’t even the fourth-best team in the conference as we reach the end of the season. Sorry Cowboys fans, it seems another early playoff exit is destined in Big D.